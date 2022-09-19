Washington Roster Moves: DT John Ridgeway claimed off waivers from the Dallas Cowboys

Update: Official and newly signed DT Donovan Jeter released in a corresponding move

We have made multiple roster moves:

--Claimed DT John Ridgeway off waivers from Dallas

--Released DT Donovan Jeter — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 19, 2022

The Washington Commanders continue to deal with new injuries along their defensive line and have reportedly made another roster move to address their depth issues. After Week 1 they lost rookie Phidarian Mathis for the season with a torn meniscus that requires surgery. Jonathan Allen was also dealing with a groin injury that he suffered in Week 1. He was supposed to be on a pitch count until backup Daniel Wise injured his ankle after 9 snaps and was ruled out.

Washington made two moves at DR following the Mathis injury. The signed Donovan Jeter to the main roster and Benning Potoa'e to the practice squad. Allen's injury status was changed to questionable on Saturday which prompted the team to elevate Potoa'e, but he wasnt active after it was clear Allen could play.

Ron Rivera said Daniel Wise was getting an MRI for his ankle injury, and there have been no updates since then. Washington has reportedly claimed DT John Ridgeway off of waivers from the Dallas Cowboys. He was a 5th round pick for them this year. He was released to get Cooper Rush on the 53-man roster after they decided to not put injured starter Dak Prescott on IR.

Ridgeway(6'5", 321 lbs) was drafted out of Arkansas in the 5th round this year.