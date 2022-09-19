 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Injury Update: Chase Roullier could need surgery, miss season; getting 2nd opinion on knee

Not good news

By Scott Jennings
Washington Commanders v Detroit Lions Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Washington Commanders starting center Chase Roullier was injured at the end of their loss to the Detroit Lions. He was seen on crutches in the locker room after the game, and no updates about the injury were given. Ron Rivera told reporters this morning that Roullier would go on short-term IR at a minimum indicating it would be more than a month. Ben Standig from the Athletic is reporting they are looking at his kneecap and MCL.

ESPN is reporting that Roullier could need surgery on his knee injury and is in danger of missing the rest of the season. He is seeking other opinions, but this is not good news for Roullier or Washington. He missed 9 games last season after breaking his leg and it wasn’t guaranteed he’d be ready to start this season. He made it back to the field and almost made it through two games before suffering an injury to his other leg.

Rivera said that Wes Schweitzer would be the starting center while Roullier is out, but he is also dealing with an injury. He missed Week 2 with a hamstring injury and only practiced on a limited basis on Friday. If he can’t go then Wes Martin would be called up from the practice squad again, and they also have Jon Toth on the PS.

