Washington Injury Update: Chase Roullier could need surgery, miss season; getting 2nd opinion on knee

Washington Commanders starting center Chase Roullier was injured at the end of their loss to the Detroit Lions. He was seen on crutches in the locker room after the game, and no updates about the injury were given. Ron Rivera told reporters this morning that Roullier would go on short-term IR at a minimum indicating it would be more than a month. Ben Standig from the Athletic is reporting they are looking at his kneecap and MCL.

How C Chase Roullier was injured. Was on Washington’s last third down … pic.twitter.com/ba90RMt5l9 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 19, 2022

ESPN is reporting that Roullier could need surgery on his knee injury and is in danger of missing the rest of the season. He is seeking other opinions, but this is not good news for Roullier or Washington. He missed 9 games last season after breaking his leg and it wasn’t guaranteed he’d be ready to start this season. He made it back to the field and almost made it through two games before suffering an injury to his other leg.

Washington starting center Chase Roullier is in danger of missing the rest of the season due to significance of knee injury, per source. Surgery considered a viable option but second opinion coming. As @john_keim noted, short-term IR at minimum. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 19, 2022

More on Chase Roullier's injury, per source:



* Unrelated to last season's leg/ankle injury



* Knee the issue. Looking at kneecap, MCL. Additional opinions sought, as @NickiJhabvala reported.



* Likely out longer, perhaps much longer, than a 4-week IR stint. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 19, 2022

Rivera said that Wes Schweitzer would be the starting center while Roullier is out, but he is also dealing with an injury. He missed Week 2 with a hamstring injury and only practiced on a limited basis on Friday. If he can’t go then Wes Martin would be called up from the practice squad again, and they also have Jon Toth on the PS.