Washington has a top-ten NFL offense...yes, really

Here are some team offensive statistics that may surprise you (per ESPN).

The Commanders are 7th in yards per game after two weeks. Three of the teams in the top-6 are playing on Monday night (Eagles, Bills, Vikings), so there is the potential for Washington to actually move up in the rankings if any of them have an offensive stumble. The Vikings, in particular, are only 2 yards per game ahead of Washington, so anything under 390 yards will drop them down the list.

The Commanders are 8th in points scored after two weeks. Again, the Eagles and Bills are in front of Washington, but either of them would have to have an offensive meltdown to drop far enough to affect the Commanders’ position. The Vikings would need to score over 32 points against the Eagles to bump Washington down to #9.

Washington is 2nd in the league in passing yards per game after two weeks. Only Miami, at 351.5, has put up more passing yards than the Commanders, at 306.5 yards per game. Buffalo, Minnesota and Tennessee could all move ahead of Washington with Monday night passing totals of between 310 and 360 yards, but even if that were to happen with all three teams, the Commanders would remain in a top-5 position.

Rushing - The Commanders will be glad to get Brian Robinson back, whenever he is healthy enough to rejoin the team. Washington is currently 25th in rushing yards per game, and that’s not just because they are running the ball less. The team is 28th in yards per rush attempt.

Carson Wentz

Unsurprisingly, Carson Wentz is among the league leaders in several statistics among quarterbacks.

2nd in passing yards (650) behind Tua Tagovailoa (739)

Tied for 1st in touchdowns (7) with Patrick Mahomes and Tua

1st in completions of 20+ yards (10) — Derek Carr and Russell Wilson are tied for 2nd with 9

Tied for 2nd in completions of 40+ yards (2); Tua is #1 with 4

8th in passer rating (minimum 30 attempts) at 100.3

10th in yards per attempt (minimum 30 attempts) at 7.5 ypa

12th in completion percentage (min 30 attempts) at 65.5%

Receivers

Washington has relied on three wide receivers, spreading the wealth around, rather than having a single “star” so far in 2022. Even tight end Logan Thomas has slipped into the receiving rankings, as have the team’s top two running backs.