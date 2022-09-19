Commanders Vs. Lions - Studs and Duds

Like many Washington games, this one was truly a tale of two halves.

The offense came out sputtering in the first half, and didn’t register a first down until midway through the second quarter. The defense couldn’t stop Goff and the Lions passing attack, and the front seven allowed chunk plays on the ground.

A valiant comeback effort in the second half fell short as poor coaching decisions and a missed extra point doomed the Commanders on the road.

Below are my Studs and Duds, followed by some notes.

Studs:

Jahan Dotson - This rookie just has that “it” factor about him. The acrobatic catches and body control he displays are reminiscent of Stefon Diggs. He caught four passes for 59 yards and a pretty touchdown where he shook the defender at the line.

Curtis Samuel - Curtis is VERY fun to watch with the ball in his hands! He’s absolutely electric in the open field. I give him a lot of credit on that touchdown he caught on a beautifully thrown ball from Wentz because he took a big shot from the defensive back and that ball never moved. He also had a 21 yard run on a reverse in the fourth quarter.

Duds:

Ron Rivera - Coach Rivera sits at the top of this list for a reason. His team came out INCREDIBLY flat on the road and was trounced in the first half by a less talented Lions team. Sure, they turned it around at halftime and made it a game in the second half, but that was too little, too late! And that bone-headed decision to go for two instead of kicking the extra point to make it a seven point game... TERRIBLE!

The Offensive Line - This was a VERY bad day for the offensive line collectively. To put it frankly - THEY ALL STUNK! They stunk in run blocking. They stunk in pass protection (allowed 5 sacks). They did play better in the second half, but they still allowed pressure on Wentz and couldn’t open up many running lanes. They came in flat and got embarrassed on the road.

Cole Holcomb - I know it’s still very early, but it seems like Cole Holcomb is in WAY over his head playing the MIKE...and this is coming from someone who was one of his biggest fans.

The tackles can be VERY deceiving, as they are often happening six-plus yards down the field and in the passing game he RARELY does anything to prevent completions in his zone. If I had to see him dive at ankles one more time during this game, I was going to turn my TV off.

William Jackson - Jackson was responsible for a touchdown and multiple receptions on the day - none worse that the wobbler Goff threw to St. Brown in the back of the endzone where Jackson just lost his footing and stumbled as St. Brown stood flat-footed, reached his hands up above his head, and hauled in the ugly pass. It was a bad day for the veteran corner.

Kendall Fuller - Much like he started last year, Fuller has struggled during these first two games. Much like Jackson did yesterday, Fuller was allowing catches and touchdowns all over the field. He did make a few nice plays in coverage, but so far the bad has outweighed the good. The team NEEDS better from the veteran.

Bobby McCain - Poor angles and tackling were his Achilles heel Sunday.

Joey Slye - I guess we are YET AGAIN going to go through this kicking BS! Missing extra points on a perfect snap and hold is just inexcusable!

Jack Del Rio - I may have seen enough! His unit is yet again underperforming. I’m about ready to see Chris Harris take over...

Notes: