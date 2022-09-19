What are the odds? Washington opens as home underdogs to the Philadelphia Eagles

The Washington Commanders opened their 2022-23 season with a home game win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. They lost their first away game to the Detroit Lions yesterday. Washington opened up as road underdogs, but the line slowly moved to them being slight favorites by the time kickoff happened.

This week they host the Philadelphia Eagles, and they are already underdogs. The Eagles beat the Lions in Detroit 38-35 in Week 1 and have a home game against Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings tonight. If they win, expect that line to move even further in their direction as heavy money is expected to go their way. Philly also travels well to FedEx Field, so expect a heavy does of green in the stands.

DraftKings has the opening line at +3 for Washington, and a 50 point O/U. Expect both to rise a little before opening kickoff, with the spread possibly going up a point or two. This is a big game for Carson Wentz against his former team, and there will be a week full of stories about that for bettors to think about.

DraftKings odds:

Point spread: Eagles -3

Over/Under: 50

Moneyline: Eagles -155, Commanders +150