Ron Rivera Presser: We allowed too many explosive plays; Chase Roullier to short-term IR with leg injury

Ron Rivera talked with reporters over zoom today to go over yesterday’s loss to the Detroit Lions. He puts a lot of blame for the loss on a handful of explosive plays from the Lions offense that shouldn’t have happened. Washington’s defense got gashed on the ground and through the air during their disastrous 1st half, and a few times during their 2nd half comeback.

Starting center Chase Roullier was injured on Washington’s second-to-last play, and was seen on crutches after the game due to a left leg injury. Rivera said Roullier would go on short-term injured reserve at a minimum. He didn’t elaborate on the injury, but said that Wes Schweitzer would be the starting center if he is cleared from a hamstring injury that caused him to miss this week’s game. Behind him will be two practice squad players(Wes Martin, Jon Toth). DT Daniel Wise was ruled out of yesterday’s game with an ankle injury after playing 9 snaps. Rivera said they are waiting on his MRI results. DE Casey Toohill also left yesterday’s game and is in the concussion protocol.

Injury update: Roullier is seeking more opinions for his knee injury

Per source, Commanders C Chase Roullier is dealing with a knee injury (other leg) and is still seeking opinions on the next step. But early indications are that he could be out for a while. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 19, 2022

Ron Rivera

Explosive plays:

Ron Rivera on Commanders struggles in Detroit: "biggest problem moreso than anything else was too many explosive plays" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 19, 2022

Ron Rivera time. Asked what he saw on film: "Too many explosive plays. ... Those plays should have been kept to minimal games. Because we were out of position, they were able to exploit it." — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 19, 2022

Rivera has continued to emphasize how many explosive plays WAS allowed against DET. Said much of the Lions production came from six plays. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 19, 2022

Ron Rivera on why they keep allowing big plays:

"It's individual, you know what I'm saying? It's not a group, it's not schematics. It is failure to put ourselves in position to force things to happen." — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) September 19, 2022

Chase Roullier:

Ron Rivera believes short-term IR is going to be where Chase Roullier ends up "at minimum." Rivera's basing that on preliminary talks about Washington's center pic.twitter.com/RgYpXUal2e — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 19, 2022

Center depth:

In regards to center right now, Wes Schweitzer is the starter with Roullier on short-term IR with Wes Martin backing him up, Rivera said — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 19, 2022

Other injuries from the Lions game:

Ron Rivera says C Chase Roullier likely headed to short-term IR after suffering lower leg injury yesterday.



Casey Toohill in concussion protocol.



Daniel Wise (ankle) tbd. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 19, 2022

Ron Rivera said C Chase Roullier (ankle) will need to go on short term IR at a minimum. Said they'll know more about Daniel Wise after his MRI is read today. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 19, 2022

Swift untouched TD:

On the D'Andre Swift stumbling screen-then-TD, Ron Rivera saw one of his players miss an assignment. "We had one guy who did not do his job" — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 19, 2022

On the D'Andre Swift TD; Rivera said they brought pressure hoping to force a longer FG or push out of range. Big issue on the play Rivera said: One guy did not do his job. ... — John Keim (@john_keim) September 19, 2022

Dax Milne:

Ron Rivera comes across as fine with Dax Milne taking kicks out of the end zone as long as he uses "discretion." On the one he ran out Sunday, where he got dropped at the 16, Washington wasn't able to account for a Detroit player on the coverage unit. Ron credited the Lions there — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 19, 2022

Jonathan Allen

On to Philadelphia:

Commanders DT Jon Allen: "We're on to Philadelphia." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 19, 2022

Don’t blame the coaches:

Jon Allen on whether, as suggested elsewhere, the Lions had a very good read on Washington's defensive plan: "I'm not a fan of putting a lot on the coaches because, ultimately, we're the players."



He said he was limited by the groin injury and a bit sore today. But, football. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 19, 2022

Jon Allen is addressing the media. He still needs to break down the film, but it comes down to the fact that the team did not execute. He could have played better, he said, and the unit is focused on improving. "We're on to Philadelphia." — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 19, 2022

Groin injury: