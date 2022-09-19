 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ron Rivera Presser: We allowed too many explosive plays; Chase Roullier to short-term IR with leg injury

Ron Rivera speaks to the media

By Scott Jennings
Ron Rivera talked with reporters over zoom today to go over yesterday’s loss to the Detroit Lions. He puts a lot of blame for the loss on a handful of explosive plays from the Lions offense that shouldn’t have happened. Washington’s defense got gashed on the ground and through the air during their disastrous 1st half, and a few times during their 2nd half comeback.

Starting center Chase Roullier was injured on Washington’s second-to-last play, and was seen on crutches after the game due to a left leg injury. Rivera said Roullier would go on short-term injured reserve at a minimum. He didn’t elaborate on the injury, but said that Wes Schweitzer would be the starting center if he is cleared from a hamstring injury that caused him to miss this week’s game. Behind him will be two practice squad players(Wes Martin, Jon Toth). DT Daniel Wise was ruled out of yesterday’s game with an ankle injury after playing 9 snaps. Rivera said they are waiting on his MRI results. DE Casey Toohill also left yesterday’s game and is in the concussion protocol.

Injury update: Roullier is seeking more opinions for his knee injury

