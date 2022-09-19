NFL 2022 Week 2: Monday Night Football Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles

Week 2 of the 2022 season is almost complete and the Washington Commanders lost their second game. The Cowboys beat the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals. And the Giants moved into 1st place in the NFC East with a win over the Panthers. We have a Monday Night Football doubleheader tonight. The Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills game started at 7:15pm and now the Eagles are hosting Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings.

The Eagles are 2 1⁄ 2 point home favorites, and need a win to keep pace with the Giants... The Vikings looked very good as they dismantled Aaron Rodgers and the division-rival Packers last week. Kirk Cousins has some new life under Head Coach Kevin O’Connell and is looking to finally get more than 1 playoff win. This is a big game in the NFC with playoff implications later in the season. Expect a slugfest.

Who: Minnesota Vikings (1-0) at Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)

Where: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

When: September 19, 2022, 8:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN, ABC

Joe Buck(play-by-play)

Troy Aikman(analyst)

Lisa Salters (sideline)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings odds: Eagles -2 1/2, 49 O/U

Prediction: Vikings 36 - Eagles 33

SB Nation Blogs: Daily Norseman | Bleeding Green Nation

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed: