NFL 2022 Week 2: Monday Night Football Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles

Week 2 of the 2022 season is almost complete and the Washington Commanders lost their second game. The Cowboys beat the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals. And the Giants moved into 1st place in the NFC East with a win over the Panthers. We have a Monday Night Football doubleheader tonight. The Tennessee Titans vs Buffalo Bills game started at 7:15pm and now the Eagles are hosting Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings.
The Eagles are 2 1⁄2 point home favorites, and need a win to keep pace with the Giants... The Vikings looked very good as they dismantled Aaron Rodgers and the division-rival Packers last week. Kirk Cousins has some new life under Head Coach Kevin O’Connell and is looking to finally get more than 1 playoff win. This is a big game in the NFC with playoff implications later in the season. Expect a slugfest.
Who: Minnesota Vikings (1-0) at Philadelphia Eagles (1-0)
Where: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA
When: September 19, 2022, 8:30 p.m.
TV: ESPN, ABC
Joe Buck(play-by-play)
Troy Aikman(analyst)
Lisa Salters (sideline)
DraftKings odds: Eagles -2 1/2, 49 O/U
Prediction: Vikings 36 - Eagles 33
