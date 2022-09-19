NFL 2022 Week 2: Monday Night Football Tennessee Titans @ Buffalo Bills

Week 2 of the 2022 season is almost complete and the Washington Commanders lost their second game. The Cowboys beat the defending AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals. And the Giants moved into 1st place in the NFC East with a win over the Panthers. We have a Monday Night Football doubleheader tonight with the Eagles hosting Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings later.
First up on tonight’s schedule is an AFC matchup between the Tennessee Titans and the Buffalo Bills. The Titans come into tonight’s game in Buffalo looking for their first win of the season. They lost last week to the Giants, and have a lot of questions to answer early in the year. The Buffalo Bills are 1-0 and went to the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams stadium and manhandled them. The Bills are a lot of people’s pick to win the Super Bowl this year, and the Titans are a team they should beat handily at home.
Who: Tennessee Titans (0-1) at Buffalo Bills (1-0)
Where: Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, NY
When: September 19, 2022, 7:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Steve Levy (play-by-play)
Louis Riddick (analyst)
Dan Orlovsky (analyst)
DraftKings odds: Bills -10, 47 1/2 O/U
Prediction: Bills 31 - Titans 20
