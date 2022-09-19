All aTwitter: 19 September 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
C Chase Roullier on crutches. Ron Rivera called it a lower leg injury. His right leg was wrapped/in a sleeve.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 18, 2022
Feels silly bringing this up knowing how the rest of the game unfolded, but Christian Holmes not downing this punt from Tress was unfortunate. Lions would've started from 2-yard line if he did. Instead, they begin at 20 and go on to kick a FG pic.twitter.com/OAsYwHjcb8— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 19, 2022
If I was a special teams coach, I’d have my kicker kick it high and short of the goal line every time to have Milne return it. Isn’t very sudden. You’re going to get to him well before the 25 yard line.— Marshall (@EstCommand) September 19, 2022
Ron Rivera also said this about Jamin Davis "we are running out of time. We got to go out and got to be consistent" #HTTC— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) September 18, 2022
Ron Rivera added "if you want to blame everybody, you have to blame us all." #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ytBCNOT02r— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) September 18, 2022
Forest said of the second half: "We tightened up on defense, came out and got a few stops and we corrected our coverage."— John Keim (@john_keim) September 18, 2022
That's the sixth time in the last 19 games that Washington has allowed 400 or more yards in a game. They have lost each time.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 18, 2022
Maybe we'll get Curl and Forrest on the field at the same time next week. Maybe that'll help...I dunno. Somethin'.— Disco (@discoque5) September 19, 2022
Just two games but here's what I see with Wentz:— Disco (@discoque5) September 18, 2022
1. Can make every throw.
2. Not afraid to push it down field.
3. Makes "what the hell was that" throws.
4. Makes "wow, did you see that throw".
5. Holds the ball too long at times.
6. Fights adversity and throws you back in it.
The Commanders first 7 drives:— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) September 19, 2022
-Punt
-Punt
-Safety
-Punt
-Punt
-Punt
-Punt
Yet, they still managed to score 27 with no defensive turnovers.#HTTC
Four if you count the free kick return!— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 19, 2022
Now pic.twitter.com/F7c5wCgpTA— Commando Chris (@Football_worthy) September 18, 2022
D'Andre Swift turned this into a TD pic.twitter.com/M4gwIsH7Aw— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) September 18, 2022
Hope you enjoyed it while it lasted. The dude fell down and no one laid a hand on him during the entire play— John Keim (@john_keim) September 18, 2022
Yes you did pic.twitter.com/pdffxANslE— Dj Mixx (@djmixxent) September 18, 2022
With @RealBramW discussing what the hell happened Sunday. As bad a first half as we’ve seen in a while. Why can’t the defense get it right? Explosive O but took a while. Some injury updates. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/RilNdNT6Wa— John Keim (@john_keim) September 19, 2022
Today in the NFL:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 18, 2022
The #Jets were down 30-17 with 1:55 left in the game and won.
The #Dolphins were down 35-14 at the start of the 4th quarter and won.
The #Cardinals were down 20-0 at halftime and 23-7 at the start of the 4th quarter and won.
Charles Leno Jr said at halftime, "you don't expect to be in that situation but who are we going to be? Are we going to be a team that lays down or a team that fights. You clearly saw what type of team we are."— John Keim (@john_keim) September 18, 2022
What a grab by @JahanDotson‼️— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 18, 2022
#WASvsDET FOX pic.twitter.com/XDiBRaanvA
.@CurtisSamuel4__ with the score— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 18, 2022
#WASvsDET FOX pic.twitter.com/Bvb5I5VuZ8
@94yne— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 18, 2022
#WASvsDET FOX pic.twitter.com/xjedsVrJg2
He's BACCCKKKK— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 18, 2022
#WASvsDET FOX pic.twitter.com/3ECZlO0SYH
The reigning Rookie of the Week makes it a 7-point game— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 18, 2022
#WASvsDET FOX pic.twitter.com/DPchbRKXnT
AG— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 18, 2022
#WASvsDET FOX pic.twitter.com/WikP4NpiB0
TD from @JahanDotson— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 18, 2022
#WASvsDET FOX pic.twitter.com/9tC6jZ18JY
This kid is different. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/5yXG9oCEWc— WFP (@washfanprobz) September 18, 2022
Commanders rookie WR Jahan Dotson played all but one offensive snap vs. Detroit.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 19, 2022
LB Cole Holcomb, CB Kendall Fuller and S Darrick Forrest played all 61 def. snaps.
DT Jon Allen, who was supposed to be a pitch count before injuries to Daniel Wise and Casey Toohill, played 52. pic.twitter.com/6uc6adgccO
Different teams, same brotherhood! Nothing but respect bro, @TheTerry_25. #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/TrogdMWKjA— Jeff Okudah (@jeffokudah) September 18, 2022
I miss Carter— Rant Burgundy (@ImRantBurgundy) September 18, 2022
Trey Lance will undergo season-ending surgery (broken ankle), per HC Kyle Shanahan. pic.twitter.com/lz3t0fhldH— NFL (@NFL) September 18, 2022
#Giants WR Kenny Golladay played just two snaps today and was not targeted.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 18, 2022
He has the largest cap hit among all receivers in the NFL: $21,150,000
Has been a rough signing so far (made by the previous regime).
Brian Daboll talks about telling Kenny Golladay that David Sills would play over him pic.twitter.com/Kcea4z6mih— Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) September 18, 2022
Kenny Golladay coming home after 60 minutes of light jogging pic.twitter.com/WnIxfD5sUU— logan (@SetTheEdgeYT) September 18, 2022
I did not expect the Cincinnati Bengals to be last in offensive DVOA after two weeks.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) September 19, 2022
Here's Joe Burrow yelling to Zac Taylor: "No empty set."— Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) September 19, 2022
You can actually hear him say it. #Bengals used Joe Mixon as a blocker the next play. Burrow was sacked. Led to a FG. pic.twitter.com/dyOBm1GSiP
Tom Brady will have a "veteran rest" day off every Wednesday for the rest of the season with the Buccaneers, per @RapSheet pic.twitter.com/hW2onoiDI0— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 18, 2022
The Colts and their owner deserve every bit of karma that is coming their way. They got shut out by the Jaguars and Matt Ryan threw 3 interceptions. The way they trashed Wentz on the way out the door means they deserve everything they're getting.— Disco (@discoque5) September 19, 2022
Carson Wentz through 2 games— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) September 18, 2022
650 yards
7 TDs
3 INTs
57 of 87 — 65% comp
100.3 rating
So far he has not been the issue #HTTC
This was not close.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 18, 2022
A flea-flicker attempt where Wentz and the deep receiver were absolutely not on the same page.
Yuck.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/lI0hgGsDPd
I don't even know lmao pic.twitter.com/iCLuW44247— Billy M (@BillyM_91) September 18, 2022
Muhammad Ali dodges 21 punches in 10 seconds (1977) pic.twitter.com/H2vmUFYy56— Fight Videos That Go Hard (@hardfightvideos) September 18, 2022
CHRISTOPHER WALKEN reads the lyrics to Lady Gaga's Pokerface in true Walken style. pic.twitter.com/dtWTZBOcg5— All The Right Movies (@ATRightMovies) September 18, 2022
