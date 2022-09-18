Ron Rivera Presser: We got beat in every phase of the game in the 1st half

Washington Commanders Head Coach said the team didn’t play very well(understatement) in the 1st half, and they got beaten in every phase of the game by the Detroit Lions. Washington went into the 2nd half down 22-0, and tried to come back, but continue to allow big plays from the Lions offense.
Ron Rivera
LIVE: HC Ron Rivera speaks to the media after the game https://t.co/JnROdfb7OM— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 18, 2022
1st half:
“We got beat in the first half. That’s the truth of the matter.” pic.twitter.com/aP2liqPpiB— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 18, 2022
Ron Rivera on the poor first half: “We didn’t play very well. … In every phase of the game, we got beat in the first half.”— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 18, 2022
Ron Rivera addressing the media. Said team got beat in every phase of the game in the first half— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 18, 2022
Run defense:
Asked about the rush defense, Rivera says he’s not concerned. Said Washington dealing w some injuries and Detroit ran the ball well and they deserve credit— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 18, 2022
Defensive line injuries:
Rivera said depth at defensive line is concerning after Daniel Wise and Casey Toohill were taken out of the game. Toohill is in the concussion protocol— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 18, 2022
Put players in better position to succeed:
Rivera: a lot of football left to be played, but the team has to put its players in the best position to succeed— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 18, 2022
Offense:
Ron on the offense last week: "They've got some moxie"— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) September 18, 2022
Ron on the offense this week: "I saw some gumption."
Jamin Davis:
Ron Rivera also said this about Jamin Davis "we are running out of time. We got to go out and got to be consistent" #HTTC— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) September 18, 2022
Long season:
My read on Rivera is that he’s HEATED but doesn’t want to show that publicly. Points out that it’s a long season and only Week 2— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 18, 2022
Not concerned:
Ron Rivera is not concerned for the @Commanders after today’s loss in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/sagTYjadlF— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) September 18, 2022
Blame us all:
Ron Rivera on loss "if you want to blame everybody, you have to blame us all." #HTTC pic.twitter.com/LqYyxVbqo4— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) September 18, 2022
2 point conversion:
Ron Rivera on the decision to go for a 2-point conversion on the @Commanders' third touchdown: pic.twitter.com/iX5RY4e65Z— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) September 18, 2022
Chase Roullier injury:
Chase Roullier has a lower leg injury, Rivera said. Not much more of an update there.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 18, 2022
Chase Roullier suffered a lower leg injury and was on crutches on the Locker room.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 18, 2022
Carson Wentz
LIVE: QB Carson Wentz speaks to the media after the game https://t.co/2chsQwZlDr— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 18, 2022
Ugly 1st Half:
Carson Wentz on Washington’s offensive struggles today: pic.twitter.com/RGBCqEjCYj— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) September 18, 2022
Carson Wentz on Commanders early struggles - “I wish I had that answer. We were horrible in the first half” pic.twitter.com/hXZN52DH8n— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 18, 2022
Proud of team’s response in the 2nd Half:
Carson Wentz on the offense responding in the second half: pic.twitter.com/GCfMgqCf3E— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 18, 2022
Carson Wentz at the podium. First half was “very ugly.” Proud of the way the team responded in the second half, but they have to stay more consistent— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 18, 2022
1st Half vs 2nd Half:
Carson Wentz on the disparity between the 1H and 2H for the offense. pic.twitter.com/sdDzfKRJjS— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 18, 2022
Opening drive of the 2nd half:
Wentz said the opening drive of the third quarter was huge for them. They didn’t want to press, but they understood they needed to make plays.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 18, 2022
High pass to Logan Thomas:
Wentz said he should have brought the ball down more on his INT. Thomas is a big target, but he needs to his his TE more of a chance to make a play— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 18, 2022
Aggressive playcalling:
Wentz said he likes the aggressive mindset of going for the fourth down on their side of the field and going for two. That instills confidence in the offense and let’s the players know the coaches believe in them— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 18, 2022
Playing the Eagles next week:
Asked about playing Philly next week, Carson Wentz wants to treat it as another game. He knows there might be some emotions but doesn’t want to make it bigger than it needs to be— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 18, 2022
Terry McLaurin
Underwhelming 1st Half:
Terry McLaurin speaks on the @Commanders' underwhelming first half: pic.twitter.com/rwYilqtEUo— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) September 18, 2022
Terry McLaurin: "That first half was as bad as it can get for us. The second half we made some adjustments, didn't hurt ourselves as much and saw we could move the ball like we're confident of doing. It's just a matter of putting four quarters together."— John Keim (@john_keim) September 18, 2022
Logan Thomas
Best offense I’ve been a part of:
"This is the best offense I've ever been a part of."— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) September 18, 2022
-Logan Thomas pic.twitter.com/r47htPAXH8
Antonio Gibson
Didn’t come out to play in the 1st Half:
RB Antonio Gibson said “we didn’t come out to play in the first half.”— John Keim (@john_keim) September 18, 2022
Charles Leno
Halftime:
Charles Leno Jr said at halftime, "you don't expect to be in that situation but who are we going to be? Are we going to be a team that lays down or a team that fights. You clearly saw what type of team we are."— John Keim (@john_keim) September 18, 2022
Darrick Forrest
Scheme:
S Darrick Forest said the first half issues: "It was scheme. I felt like they knew exactly what we were in. It was great offensive play-calling."— John Keim (@john_keim) September 18, 2022
Loading comments...