Washington’s 2nd half comeback falls short, fall to Detroit 36-27

Washington is 1-1

By Scott Jennings
/ new
Syndication: Detroit Free Press Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Washington Commanders had one of their worst 1st halfs in a while, and started the 2nd half down 22-0. They flipped the script on the Lions and were shutting down their offense while actually putting some points on the board. Their comeback wasn’t enough and the final score was 36-27. Washington failed on a two point conversion, and also missed the extra point on their final TD which made it a two score game. Their onside kick attempt fell short, and the Lions were able to eat some time off the clock before giving the ball back to Washington for one last attempt.

Washington is now 1-1 heading into a pair of division games. They host the Philadelphia Eagles next week in a game that everyone will be watching for the matchup with Carson Wentz. They travel to Dallas in Week 4 to face a Cooper Rush-led Cowboys team.

