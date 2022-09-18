Washington’s 2nd half comeback falls short, fall to Detroit 36-27

The Washington Commanders had one of their worst 1st halfs in a while, and started the 2nd half down 22-0. They flipped the script on the Lions and were shutting down their offense while actually putting some points on the board. Their comeback wasn’t enough and the final score was 36-27. Washington failed on a two point conversion, and also missed the extra point on their final TD which made it a two score game. Their onside kick attempt fell short, and the Lions were able to eat some time off the clock before giving the ball back to Washington for one last attempt.

Washington is now 1-1 heading into a pair of division games. They host the Philadelphia Eagles next week in a game that everyone will be watching for the matchup with Carson Wentz. They travel to Dallas in Week 4 to face a Cooper Rush-led Cowboys team.

3rd Quarter

Jahan Dotson!:

Dotson! We got Dotson here!



40 yard gain on a nice pass from Wentz and the Commanders have their best field position of the day.#HTTC | @JahanDotson pic.twitter.com/SrMkRpxZCN — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 18, 2022

Nice grab by Jahan Dotson. Easily biggest play for #Commanders so far. Big gain, lets see if it can spark the offense into life pic.twitter.com/dSQ9VVcB4z — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 18, 2022

Curtis Samuel TD!:

Curtis Samuel did incredibly well to hold on to this TD through contact.



You could argue that it should have been a flag on a defenseless receiver, but it's a coinflip.



But sheesh.#HTTC | @CurtisSamuel4__ pic.twitter.com/NoJ11vSORS — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 18, 2022

That Curtis Samuel in the backfield package last week was really good. Scott Turner goes back to it here, lets Samuel run a wheel out of the backfield. Wentz finds him for a TD. Terrific catch from Samuel as he takes a big hit in the end zone pic.twitter.com/6aK1ldLXhm — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 18, 2022

David Mayo action:

Washington started David Mayo at LB on 1st and 10. Jamin Davis replaced him on 2nd down. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 18, 2022

3 and out:

Defense is cooking too. Must have been one heck of a heater from Rivera in the locker room. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) September 18, 2022

Wentz pick:

Wentz sails his pass over the middle to John Bates. Safety drops what should have been an INT as it hits him in the helmet, then bounces up to the CB on the outside, who does secure the INT. pic.twitter.com/X67nq1ZeUS — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 18, 2022

Daron Payne:

Daron Payne had fun against the Lions RG on 3rd down pic.twitter.com/gcfbQDm1f7 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 18, 2022

Darrick Forrest:

Not today.



Darrick Forrest with a great open field tackle to bring up 4th down.



Beautiful.#HTTC | @_Dfoe5 pic.twitter.com/PWeOUDNVT2 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 18, 2022

Adrian Hutchinson playing hurt:

Aidan Hutchison cannot run.



He is limping out on the field.



The Lions absolutely should pull him from this game. — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 18, 2022

Amazing catch from Terry McLaurin:

Great job by Terry McLaurin adjusting to this throw from Wentz to pull in the catch and pick up a big gain pic.twitter.com/Rpkc5acCGV — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 18, 2022

Big play to Curtis Samuel:

Leak remains undeafed. Nice call, Curtis Samuel motions in tight to the formation before leaking out on a PA fake. Wide open pic.twitter.com/LPJxvMA2mP — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 18, 2022

Logan Thomas TD!:

TOUCHDOWN



Logan Thomas makes this a ball-game!



What a drive from Carson Wentz!



94 yards on just 7 plays!#HTTC pic.twitter.com/XoDJrkOJvq — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 18, 2022

Logan Thomas TD - Switch release scissors concept. Thomas stacked with Samuel, both switch release and then break back against each other down the field. Thomas comes open over the middle, Wentz finds him for the #Commanders TD pic.twitter.com/WKKRCsNTpu — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 18, 2022

2 point conversion to Jahan Dotson:

The Commanders go for 2 and convert!



Jahan Dotson hauls it in on a nice play design from Scott Turner.



It's only week two, but that was easily the best drive Carson Wentz has had in Washington.#HTTC | @JahanDotson pic.twitter.com/KtRGuivsCC — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 18, 2022

Amon-Ra St. Brown big sweep:

The Lions pick up 58 yards on a sweep play.



The Commanders defense needs to tighten up, fast.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/Peo5yJ9CAR — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 18, 2022

Daron Payne sack:

RG attempts to quick set Payne, Payne beats it easily and skips by the for the sack pic.twitter.com/oWIQjqyRC9 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 18, 2022

Embarrassing defense:

How bad do you have to be on defense to have a player catch the ball, fall to the ground, then have time to get back up and run inside untouched for a TD pic.twitter.com/67XJnIxcIy — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 18, 2022

On 3rd and 15...



A tipped ball at the LOS results in DeAndre Swift falling over to catch the ball...



And he still gets up and scores the TD.



Unforgiveable from the Commanders defense there. pic.twitter.com/n8d4bc7XB6 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 18, 2022

4th Quarter

4th and 1 converted:

Commanders lining up to go it on 4th and 1 from their 26. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 18, 2022

Big play Terry:

Terry McLaurin is good pic.twitter.com/EANWZUMW1f — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 18, 2022

Curtis Samuel is a weapon:

Gibson TD, failed 2 point conversion:

TOUCHDOWN - Antonio Gibson



The 1 yard rush ends with Gibson stretching over the goal line.



This is a ball-game in the fourth quarter!#HTTC | @AntonioGibson14 pic.twitter.com/Ewp2iFkzVf — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 18, 2022

So, instead of the XP they went for 2???



Wentz, flushed out the pocket, throws an INT in the end zone.



Now 29-21 with 10:39 remaining.



Help me understand this one... https://t.co/a3CP5F5Mv4 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 18, 2022

Amon-Ra St. Brown again:

The Commanders defense is not good.



It's that simple. pic.twitter.com/g23QoJvGaT — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 18, 2022

Wentz breaking ankles?:

I'm sorry, but you need to retire from the NFL if Carson Wentz breaks your ankles.



I don't make the rules.



Sorry. pic.twitter.com/5aglOvGWUH — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 18, 2022

Jahan Dotson TD!:

Man Jahan Dotson is quick. Love how suddenly he breaks inside to beat the defender. Follows up with a great jump and catch for the TD pic.twitter.com/dC3pfxHD7H — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 18, 2022

TOUCHDOWN - Jahan Dotson



Clutch catch from the rookie with tough contact.



The kid's OROTY odds just keep improving.#HTTC | @JahanDotson pic.twitter.com/x2UyzzfkLA — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 18, 2022

Missed XP:

Joey Slye missed it. Washington scored, but is still down 9. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 18, 2022

Failed onside kick attempt:

That was the worst onside kick attempt I've seen in a long time.



Joey Slye having a terrible few minutes. — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 18, 2022

