Washington gets completely dominated by Detroit in the first half 22-0

The Washington Commanders looked like a team that is heading into Week 18 with 2 wins and an interim head coach for half the season. The problem is that it’s only Week 2, Washington entered this away game as slight favorites, and they are the healthier team. Washington got dominated in every faze of the game in the first half. The Lions interior offensive line starters are out for today’s game, but their backups barely allowed any pressure on Jared Goff. Washington’s offensive line got abused on every drive, and Carson Wentz was under duress almost every play.

1st Quarter

Win toss/defer:

Commanders win the toss and elect to defer. Washington is starting Week 2 on defense. Let's get this thing started — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 18, 2022

No Jamin Davis to start:

Washington opens with 5 down linemen, which means Jamin Davis is not on the field to start. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 18, 2022

Amon-Ra St. Brown:

First pass from the Lions goes to St. Brown. Expect his name to be called a lot today — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 18, 2022

Yes Jamin Davis:

SACK - JAMIN DAVIS!



Davis finds clear space in front of him as he blitzes Jared Goff, bringing up 4th down!#HTTC | @jamindavis25 pic.twitter.com/xuOM0ahh64 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 18, 2022

Perfectly timed stunt with Davis to the middle and clean. Nice rush. Was Davis’ first snap of the game. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 18, 2022

3 and out:

Three-and-out for the Lions. Jamin Davis breaks through for a sack. Great way to start for the Commanders — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 18, 2022

Getting Logan Thomas involved early:

Carson Wentz' first pass today goes to Logan Thomas, who wasn't a huge part of the game plan last week.



Will be good to see him get more targets today.#HTTC — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 18, 2022

Carson Wentz sack:

Looks like #Commanders went for a quick seam concept on 3rd down. Wentz felt pressure coming free up the middle, causing him to miss window to hit Samuel. Then couldn't escape the pressure and ended up sacked pic.twitter.com/r4Jp9XKFII — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 18, 2022

MVP:

Commanders go three-and-out after Carson Wentz gets sacked on third down. Touchback on Way's punt, though Holmes almost downed it at the 1. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 18, 2022

Amon-Ra St. Brown wide open:

Communication issue between St-Juste and Jackson causes the WR to run free. This happened 2 or 3 times last week with St-Juste in the slot too... pic.twitter.com/eO1AMYMd1F — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 18, 2022

Jamin Davis vs D’Andre Swift:

Lions targeted Jamin Davis with Swift on similar concept that Etienne beat him on last week. Davis did a way better job. Tight coverage. Incomplete.



Good start for 52. #Commanders — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 18, 2022

Field goal:

Lions kick a field goal on their second drive, wrapping up a 63-yard drive. Washington allowed a 49-yard completion to Amon-Ra St. Brown but held strong after the play. Detroit now leads 3-0 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 18, 2022

Return issues early:

Special teams has now lost 18 yards of field position on the punt and 9 on the kickoff return. Not ideal. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) September 18, 2022

Detroit continues to pressure Wentz:

Carson Wentz crushed again for a sack and called for grounding. Commanders' set back to their own 4. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 18, 2022

Huge D’Andre Swift run:

DeAndre Swift, who the broadcast just compared to Clinton Portis, just ran for 50 yards on first down.



Jack Del Rio's defense struggling to start. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/6lx4Vcj3lL — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 18, 2022

4th down stop!:

Turnover on downs!



The Commanders defense holds on the 4th and 3 attempt from the Lions.



Can the offense reward them?#HTTC pic.twitter.com/vqujXWHnwM — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 18, 2022

Strip Sack Safety:

On a 4 man rush, the Commanders OL gives up a safety with Wentz strip-sacked in the endzone.



That's just unacceptable from this OL.



Disaster.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/ttgZSI6Ykj — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 18, 2022

Huge return on the free kick:

Lions now deep in Washington territory again after a 52-yard return — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 18, 2022

Amon-Ra St. Brown TD:

William Jackson lost his footing after physical coverage just as the ball arrives. Leaves an easy TD catch for the WR. #Commanders really struggling here pic.twitter.com/5tfyrzuwqs — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 18, 2022

Bad Dax Milne:

Another drive starts inside the 20. Maybe time to give Gibson some run or just have it touchback every time. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 18, 2022

Bad 1st quarter:

The first quarter in Detroit: pic.twitter.com/m8dDwt6f5r — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 18, 2022

2nd quarter

Kendall Fuller saves the TD:

Great job by Kendall Fuller sniffing out this flea flicker and getting back to save a TD pic.twitter.com/adtiw1iaUS — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 18, 2022

Field goal:

Another field goal for the Lions. After the Commanders held Swift for a two-yard gain, Detroit ends the drive with a 48-yard attempt. The score now: DET 15, WAS 0 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 18, 2022

Touchback!:

A touchback qualifies as the best offensive player thus far. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 18, 2022

Daniel Wise out with ankle injury:

Injury update: Daniel Wise (ankle) OUT — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 18, 2022

Wentz sacked again:

Wentz sacked again on 2nd down. Looking down the field to his left, feels pressure and drifts backwards into a sack. #Commanders can't convert on 3rd down and its another punt pic.twitter.com/AIbxJWb9Ms — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 18, 2022

Three and out again:

Another three-and-out for Washington. The Lions' pass-rush has all but shut down plays before they even begin. Offense needs to figure out an answer — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 18, 2022

Casey Toohill being evaluated for a concussion:

Josh Reynolds TD:

Jared Goff and Josh Reynolds just stole 0.44 rushing TDs from Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift. Naturally. pic.twitter.com/TsIsCshok5 — Scott Spratt (@Scott_Spratt) September 18, 2022

WTF was that?:

Cam Sims had no idea where this ball was thrown pic.twitter.com/VIEzSfLrU3 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 18, 2022

Under pressure:

I humbly suggest that the Commanders bring in some TE help to block, because this isn't working.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/ug94HAPRgr — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 18, 2022

Benjamin St-Juste dropped interception:

Excellent job by Benjamin St. Juste to deliver a drive killing PBU. He dropped an interception in plus territory but the play was still impressive.



That breakup and Jamin Davis' sack are the two positives of this half? — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 18, 2022

Another sack: