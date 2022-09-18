 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington gets completely dominated by Detroit in the first half 22-0

That was painful to watch

By Scott Jennings
Washington Commanders v Detroit Lions Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders looked like a team that is heading into Week 18 with 2 wins and an interim head coach for half the season. The problem is that it’s only Week 2, Washington entered this away game as slight favorites, and they are the healthier team. Washington got dominated in every faze of the game in the first half. The Lions interior offensive line starters are out for today’s game, but their backups barely allowed any pressure on Jared Goff. Washington’s offensive line got abused on every drive, and Carson Wentz was under duress almost every play.

1st Quarter

Win toss/defer:

No Jamin Davis to start:

Amon-Ra St. Brown:

Yes Jamin Davis:

3 and out:

Getting Logan Thomas involved early:

Carson Wentz sack:

MVP:

Amon-Ra St. Brown wide open:

Jamin Davis vs D’Andre Swift:

Field goal:

Return issues early:

Detroit continues to pressure Wentz:

Huge D’Andre Swift run:

4th down stop!:

Strip Sack Safety:

Huge return on the free kick:

Amon-Ra St. Brown TD:

Bad Dax Milne:

Bad 1st quarter:

2nd quarter

Kendall Fuller saves the TD:

Field goal:

Touchback!:

Daniel Wise out with ankle injury:

Wentz sacked again:

Three and out again:

Casey Toohill being evaluated for a concussion:

Josh Reynolds TD:

WTF was that?:

Under pressure:

Benjamin St-Juste dropped interception:

Another sack:

