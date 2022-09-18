Detroit Lions RB D'Andre Swift is expected to play, but could see less action with ankle injury

D'andre Swift was the Detroit Lions best weapon on offense last week in their 35-38 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at home. He had 175 yards from scrimmage, and the Eagles defense didn't have an answer for him. He told reporters he rolled his ankle, but should be fine for today's game against the Washington Commanders. Swift didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday and was limited on Friday.

Swift again said he was playing this week when asked by reporters, and also added that fantasy football owners are trying to contact him about his ankle. Ian Rapoport reported early this morning that while Swift is expected to play, the Lions might have to be selective about his usage. If Swift is limited, expect more carries from Jamaal Williams and possibly an appearance from former Redskins RB Craig Reynolds.

The Lions will also be missing their starting center Frank Ragnow(foot), and LG Jonah Jackson has been downgraded to doubtful with a finger injury. It could be a long day for QB Jared Goff If Washington is able to generate the same amount of pressure they got on Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence last week.

#Lions RB D’Andre Swift (ankle) is expected to play today against the #Commanders, but the team may have to be selective about his usage, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. As long as Swift wakes up feeling good, the plan is to give it a go. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 18, 2022

Also Lions CB Amani Oruwariye will reportedly miss the game with a back injury