Week 2 NFL Picks: Hogs Haven writers make picks for every game

Hogs Haven staff will be making picks every week of the 2022-23 season, and we’ll be tracking every writer’s performance as we try to predict the future. SB Nation has partnered with Tallysight to make this easy for us to write, and easy for you to read and follow. We are also partnered with DraftKings Sportsbook to provide all the odds you’ll need to bet on games this season.

We started off the NFL season on Thursday night with an AFC West division game that saw the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Los Angeles Chargers by a field goal. We all picked the Chiefs, but they didn't cover the spread. Only one writer, Mark Tyler, hit the under bet in their prediction.

This week there are a few teams that everyone agrees will win on the moneyline. Hogs Haven writers all like the Chiefs, Panthers, Steelers, Browns, Commanders, Rams, 49ers, Bengals, Packers, and Bills to win outright this week. The Chiefs, Jaguars, Commanders, and Bengals are also unanimous picks to cover the spread this week.

Week 2 Picks

Moneyline Staff Rankings

Spread Staff Rankings

Over/Under Staff Rankings