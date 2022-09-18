NFL 2022 Week 2: Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions 4th Quarter

The Washington Commanders opened as 2 point underdogs against the Detroit Lions. That line has dropped a little and sits at 1 1/2 points. The Over/Under also moved, going from 46 1/2 to 49 1/2. A lot of people hit that low over for two teams that combined to score 63 points in Week 1.

Washington opened up their 2022-23 season with a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rookie WR scored two TDs, including the game winner on his way to being voted the Pepsi Rookie of the Week. The offense will look to pick up where they left off last week with 4 TDs scoring drives. They are also looking to eliminate the 3 turnovers that forced a come from behind drive to secure the win.

Washington’s defense will have their hands full against Detroit’s running game led by D’Andre Swift who had 175 yards from coverage last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. Washington has a few players on defense who dealt with injuries, but will play today. Jonathan Allen (groin) and Cole Holcomb(quad) will both start.

Injury Report

Washington Commanders Friday Injury Report: Kam Curl and Wes Schweitzer questionable for Lions game https://t.co/071TKG2w9I — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) September 16, 2022

Matchup: Washington Commanders (1-0) @ Detroit Lions (0-1)

Date/Time: Sunday, Sep. 18 | 1 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field | Detroit, MI

TELEVISION: FOX

Kenny Albert (play-by-play)

Jonathan Vilma (analyst)

Shannon Spake (sideline)

(via 506sports)

RADIO: Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Detroit: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 810

Washington: Sirius 133, XM/SXM 382, Internet 831

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

DraftKings odds: Washington +1 1/2, O/U 48 1/2

Prediction: Washington 33 - Lions 24

Enemy Blog: Pride of Detroit

