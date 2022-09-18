Washington Commanders vs Detroit Lions Inactives

The Washington Commanders released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday. Kam Curl missed last week after having thumb surgery, and will sit out another game today. He is still wearing a cast and told reporters it was about letting the ligaments in his hand heal properly. Wes Schweitzer was also questionable with a hamstring injury, and will also sit out today's game. TE Cole Turner didn’t play in the season opener to supposedly give him another week of practice. He was a full participant in practice all week, but will be inactive for the 2nd week in a row giving UDFA rookie Armani Rogers another opportunity to play,

Jonathan Allen was added to the injury designations yesterday. He wasn’t listed on Friday, but switched to questionable yesterday. It was reportedly a precaution in case he had any issues in pregame warmups. Allen injured his groin last week, but will be active today.

Washington elevated two players from the practice squad to add depth due to the team's injuries from Week 1. Wes Martin returned to the team after being drafted by them in the 4th round in 2019. Benning Potoa'e was signed to the practice squad after Phidarian Mathis tore his meniscus and was placed on IR for the year. He joins Donovan Jeter as the new DTs on the team, but with Jonathan Allen active today, Potoa’e is inactive

The other 3 inactives are all rookies. QB Sam Howell is Washington's #3 and is not expected to be active this year unless there is an injury. Chris Paul was a 7th round pick who will continue to develop this year. Tariq Castro-Fields was claimed on waivers from the 49ers after roster cuts and won't see the field today.

Washington Inactives

Lions Inactives