NFL Week 2: Afternoon games open thread

The majority of Week 1's games were played at 1pm today, but we still have 5 games this afternoon, along with Sunday Night and Monday Night Football to fill your viewing schedule. Fox has two games featuring 4 NFC teams. CBS has three games featuring 4 AFC teams, and two from the NFC. Enjoy the Cowboys suffering another embarrassing loss today against the Cincinnati Bengals.

CBS

Cincinnati Bengals @ Dallas Cowboys , 4:25 pm

Arizona Cardinals @ Las Vegas Raiders, 4:25 pm

Houston Texans @ Denver Broncos, 4:25 pm

Fox has a big NFC West division game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers. The Falcons are traveling west to take on the Rams as both teams try to get their first win.

FOX

Atlanta Falcons @ Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 pm

Seattle Seahawks @ San Francisco 49ers, 4:05 pm

