NFL Week 2: Sunday Night Football Chicago Bears @ Green Bay Packers

Let’s watch more football!

By Scott Jennings
/ new

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Week 2 is not over yet, and Sunday's games end with an NFC North rivalry game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers. The undefeated Bears visit the winless Packers as big road underdogs.

Who: Chicago Bears (1-0) at Green Bay Packers (0-1)

Where: Lambeau Field | Green Bay, WI

When: September 18, 2022, 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Colinsworth (analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV

DraftKings odds: Packers -10, 41 1/2 O/U

Prediction: Packers 24 - Bears 17

SB Nation Blogs: Windy City Gridiron | Acme Packing Company

