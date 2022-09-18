All aTwitter: 18 September 2022 - Game Day, Week 2 - the Lions

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
We have made multiple roster moves:— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 17, 2022
--Elevated G Wes Martin and DT Benning Potoa’e from the practice squad
--DT Jonathan Allen (groin) added to the game status report as questionable pic.twitter.com/efD8WZax2W
The Commanders added DT Jonathan Allen (groin) to the injury report as "questionable." Expection is he will still play.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 17, 2022
Per sources the Commanders will be elevating guard/center Wes Martin for Sunday’s game in Detroit - needed depth since Schwitzer, Norwell and Turner were all in and out of the game vs the Jags— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) September 17, 2022
At first I wasn't sure I liked the idea of rotating offensive lineman on the interior as I'm a BIG believer in chemistry and continuity.— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) September 17, 2022
I know they do this in college some...
However, with the Commanders, and them being led by Matsko, I do kinda like it! Keeps guys fresh.
Primed & Ready pic.twitter.com/nhALw8RaW8— Daron Payne (@94yne) September 17, 2022
Road trip fits @Dulles_Airport | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/UUKgY5WCyE— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 17, 2022
Wentz is going to see a ton of blitzes tomorrow. The good news is, with that, he'll see a lot of one on one coverage.— Disco (@discoque5) September 17, 2022
Is Pat Mahomes going for MVP No.2? pic.twitter.com/Sxv26nR24q— FanDuel (@FanDuel) September 17, 2022
Punch drunk off Hard Knocks and a moral victory. Average team at their peak potential.— Marshall (@EstCommand) September 17, 2022
With Michael Gallup being ruled out Sunday just who the hell is Cooper Rush supposed to throw his incompletions towards???— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) September 16, 2022
This is adorable pic.twitter.com/m02s8QewjN— Commandalorian A-a-ron (@Copo_72) September 18, 2022
At what? https://t.co/gq0RNc6Ovv— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) September 18, 2022
At least five players — including stars Stefon Diggs, Ja’Marr Chase and Jamal Adams — were fined over $54,000 combined for unsportsmanlike conduct in Week 1.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 17, 2022
The NFL promised the crackdown would continue in 2022, and it is. https://t.co/Fe5vm2rIzS
Jahan Dotson has more tds after 1 game than Kadarius Toney and Kenny Golloday have in 2 years— raymo (@raymoagainn) September 18, 2022
Those @CalFootball ties run deep for @RiverboatRonHC #GoBears x #HTTC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 18, 2022
Interesting: #Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett told teammates that Russell Wilson is still using the same hand signals he had when he was in Seattle.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 16, 2022
Lockett: "If you see this..."
Tariq Woolen: "Go ball"
Lockett: "That's a Go."
"He's running a Go!!"pic.twitter.com/wm61uxlZ28
Cincinnati's Australian punter, Mason Fletcher, can't make NIL money as an international athlete.— Front Office Sports (@FOS) September 17, 2022
Instead, he's giving all would-be earnings from his apparel sales to the team's walk-ons. pic.twitter.com/fQGqhYerR1
Deion has some DUDES down at Jackson State.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) September 17, 2022
pic.twitter.com/CnogPZdkYB
Don't remember the last time I've seen a QB get blown up like this in a game.pic.twitter.com/tIPH6iXFGN— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 17, 2022
“Do your fucking job, the whole team is counting on you.” https://t.co/NOe2XbM05c— Marshall (@EstCommand) September 17, 2022
Young man, what are you doing pic.twitter.com/LUoQxV4KFJ— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 17, 2022
WHAT ARE YOU DOING pic.twitter.com/iW05Kcbbr6— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 17, 2022
APP STATE RADIO CALL— PFF College (@PFF_College) September 17, 2022
(via @bubbaprog x @varsity)pic.twitter.com/yuzxTZljAa
The only football highlight you’ll ever need. (via @SportsCenter)https://t.co/tlMy7NT6is pic.twitter.com/AeDMlbfJue— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 17, 2022
