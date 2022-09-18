Washington Commanders vs. Detroit Lions: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Washington Commanders opened as 2 point underdogs against the Detroit Lions. That line has dropped a little and sits at 1 1/2 points. The Over/Under also moved, going from 46 1/2 to 49 1/2. A lot of people hit that low over for two teams that combined to score 63 points in Week 1.
Washington opened up their 2022-23 season with a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Rookie WR scored two TDs, including the game winner on his way to being voted the Pepsi Rookie of the Week. The offense will look to pick up where they left off last week with 4 TDs scoring drives. They are also looking to eliminate the 3 turnovers that forced a come from behind drive to secure the win.
Washington's defense will have their hands full against Detroit's running game led by D'Andre Swift who had 175 yards from coverage last week against the Philadelphia Eagles. Washington has a few players on defense who dealt with injuries, but will play today. Jonathan Allen (groin) and Cole Holcomb(quad) will both start.
Injury Report
Washington Commanders Friday Injury Report: Kam Curl and Wes Schweitzer questionable for Lions game https://t.co/071TKG2w9I— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) September 16, 2022
Matchup: Washington Commanders (1-0) @ Detroit Lions (0-1)
Date/Time: Sunday, Sep. 18 | 1 p.m. ET
Location: Ford Field | Detroit, MI
TELEVISION: FOX
Kenny Albert (play-by-play)
Jonathan Vilma (analyst)
Shannon Spake (sideline)
(via 506sports)
RADIO: Washington Radio Network
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
London Fletcher (analysis)
Sirius XM NFL
Detroit: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 810
Washington: Sirius 133, XM/SXM 382, Internet 831
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV
DraftKings odds: Washington +1 1/2, O/U 48 1/2
Prediction: Washington 33 - Lions 24
Enemy Blog: Pride of Detroit
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
Washington Commanders 2022 Schedule
Week 1: Sunday, September 11th vs Jacksonville Jaguars 1:00pm(FOX) W 28-22
Week 2: Sunday, September 18th @ Detroit Lions 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 3: Sunday, September 25th vs Philadelphia Eagles 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 4: Sunday, October 2nd @ Dallas Cowboys 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 5: Sunday, October 9th vs Tennessee Titans 1:00pm(CBS)
Week 6: Thursday, October 13th @ Chicago Bears 8:20pm(Amazon Prime)
Week 7: Sunday, October 23rd vs Green Bay Packers 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 8: Sunday, October 30th @ Indianapolis Colts 4:25pm(FOX)
Week 9: Sunday, November 6th vs Minnesota Vikings 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 10: Monday, November 14th @ Philadelphia Eagles 8:15 pm(ABC/ESPN)
Week 11: Sunday, November 20th @ Houston Texans 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 12: Sunday, November 27th vs Atlanta Falcons 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 13: Sunday, December 4th @ New York Giants
Week 14: BYE
Week 15: Saturday/Sunday, December 17th/18th vs New York Giants
Week 16: Saturday, December 24th @ San Francisco 49ers 4:05pm(CBS)
Week 17: Sunday, January 1st vs Cleveland Browns 1:00pm(FOX)
Week 18: Saturday/Sunday, January 7th/8th vs Dallas Cowboys
Loading comments...