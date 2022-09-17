Washington Injury Update: Jonathan Allen now questionable, but expected to play

The Washington Commanders didn't elevate any practice squad players for their Week 1 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, but they are for Week 2 against the Detroit Lions due to injuries. G Wes Martin and DT Benning Potoa'e have been elevated and will be available on Sunday.

G Wes Schweitzer suffered a hamstring injury last week and didn't practice this week until being limited yesterday. He seems doubtful to play, and Martin should be active. Rookie Phidarian Mathis had season-ending ending knee surgery yesterday. Jonathan Allen suffered a groin injury, but didn't have an injury designation until today. He was limited on Wednesday and Thursday, but practiced fully yesterday. Washington changed his injury designation to questionable. He will reportedly still play, despite the change in his injury status.

Washington signed two defensive tackles this week. Donovan Jeter was signed to the main roster and Benning Potoa'e to the practice squad. Potoa'e would only be needed in an emergency situation if Jon Allen has an issues pre-game.

We have made multiple roster moves:

--Elevated G Wes Martin and DT Benning Potoa’e from the practice squad

--DT Jonathan Allen (groin) added to the game status report as questionable pic.twitter.com/efD8WZax2W — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 17, 2022

The Detroit Lions also announced their practice squad elevations. They already ruled out starting Center Frank Ragnow, and now Guard Jonah Jackson has been downgraded to doubtful. They also lost Halapoulivaati Vaitai for the season after he had back surgery earlier this month.