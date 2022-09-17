 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

College Football Week 3 open thread

Let’s watch some college football

By Scott Jennings
Akron v Michigan State Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Week 3 of college football is here and we’ve got some great games on the schedule for today. Hogs Haven looked at some college prospects from Week 2 that could help the Washington Commanders out in the future, and we will be watching closely this week to see who stands out, and who has a future in the NFL.

#1 Georgia Bulldogs (2-0) @ South Carolina (1-1), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: Georgia -25 1/2, O/U 55

UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) @ #2 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0), 4 pm

DraftKings odds: Alabama -49 1/2, O/U 61 1/2

Toledo Rockets (2-0) @ #3 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0), 7 pm

DraftKings odds: Ohio State -31, O/U 62 1/2

UConn Huskies (1-2) @ #4 Michigan Wolverines (2-0), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: Michigan -47 1/2, O/U 59

#5 Clemson Tigers (2-0) @ Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1), 8 pm

DraftKings odds: Clemson -33 1/2, O/U 53 1/2

#6 Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) @ Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-2), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: Oklahoma -11, O/U 65 1/2

Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1) @ #7 USC Trojans (2-0), 10:30 pm

DraftKings odds: USC -11, O/U 71

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-0) @ #8 Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0), 7 pm

DraftKings odds: Oklahoma State -55, O/U 61

Youngstown State Penguins (2-0) @ #9 Kentucky (2-0), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: Kentucky -30, O/U 49 1/2

Missouri State Bears (2-0) @ #10 Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0), 7 pm

DraftKings odds: Arkansas -26, O/U 59 1/2

#11 Michigan State Spartans (2-0) @ Washington Huskies (2-0), 7:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Washington -3 1/2, O/U 56 1/2

#12 BYU Cougars (2-0) @ #25 Oregon Ducks (1-1), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Oregon -3 1/2, O/U 58

#13 Miami Hurricanes (2-0) @ #24 Texas A&M Aggies (1-1), 9 pm

DraftKings odds: Texas A&M -6 1/2, O/U 44 1/2

San Diego State Aztecs (1-1) @ #14 Utah Utes (1-1), 10 pm

DraftKings odds: Utah -21, O/U 48 1/2

Akron Zips (1-1) @ #15 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0), 7 pm

DraftKings odds: Tennessee -47 1/2, O/U 67

Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) @ #16 NC State Wolfpack (2-0), 7 pm

DraftKings odds: NC State -10, O/U 56

Texas State Bobcats (1-1) @ #17 Baylor Bears (1-1), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: Baylor -30, O/U 53

South Florida Bulls (1-1) @ #18 Florida Gators (1-1), 7:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Florida -24, O/U 58 1/2

Liberty Flames (2-0) @ #19 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0), 5 pm

DraftKings odds: Wake Forest -17, O/U 63 1/2

#20 Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-1), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Ole Miss -17, O/U 62 1/2

UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) @ #21 Texas Longhorns (1-1), 8 pm

DraftKings odds: Texas -12 1/2, O/U 57 1/2

#22 Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) @ Auburn Tigers (2-0), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Penn State -2 1/2, O/U 28

#23 Pittsburgh Panthers (2-0) @ Western Michigan Broncos (1-1), 7:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Pittsburgh -10 1/2, O/U 48

