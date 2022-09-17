College Football Week 3 open thread

Week 3 of college football is here and we’ve got some great games on the schedule for today. Hogs Haven looked at some college prospects from Week 2 that could help the Washington Commanders out in the future, and we will be watching closely this week to see who stands out, and who has a future in the NFL.
#1 Georgia Bulldogs (2-0) @ South Carolina (1-1), 12 pm
DraftKings odds: Georgia -25 1/2, O/U 55
UL Monroe Warhawks (1-1) @ #2 Alabama Crimson Tide (2-0), 4 pm
DraftKings odds: Alabama -49 1/2, O/U 61 1/2
Toledo Rockets (2-0) @ #3 Ohio State Buckeyes (2-0), 7 pm
DraftKings odds: Ohio State -31, O/U 62 1/2
UConn Huskies (1-2) @ #4 Michigan Wolverines (2-0), 12 pm
DraftKings odds: Michigan -47 1/2, O/U 59
#5 Clemson Tigers (2-0) @ Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1), 8 pm
DraftKings odds: Clemson -33 1/2, O/U 53 1/2
#6 Oklahoma Sooners (2-0) @ Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-2), 12 pm
DraftKings odds: Oklahoma -11, O/U 65 1/2
Fresno State Bulldogs (1-1) @ #7 USC Trojans (2-0), 10:30 pm
DraftKings odds: USC -11, O/U 71
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (2-0) @ #8 Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-0), 7 pm
DraftKings odds: Oklahoma State -55, O/U 61
Youngstown State Penguins (2-0) @ #9 Kentucky (2-0), 12 pm
DraftKings odds: Kentucky -30, O/U 49 1/2
Missouri State Bears (2-0) @ #10 Arkansas Razorbacks (2-0), 7 pm
DraftKings odds: Arkansas -26, O/U 59 1/2
#11 Michigan State Spartans (2-0) @ Washington Huskies (2-0), 7:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Washington -3 1/2, O/U 56 1/2
#12 BYU Cougars (2-0) @ #25 Oregon Ducks (1-1), 3:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Oregon -3 1/2, O/U 58
#13 Miami Hurricanes (2-0) @ #24 Texas A&M Aggies (1-1), 9 pm
DraftKings odds: Texas A&M -6 1/2, O/U 44 1/2
San Diego State Aztecs (1-1) @ #14 Utah Utes (1-1), 10 pm
DraftKings odds: Utah -21, O/U 48 1/2
Akron Zips (1-1) @ #15 Tennessee Volunteers (2-0), 7 pm
DraftKings odds: Tennessee -47 1/2, O/U 67
Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) @ #16 NC State Wolfpack (2-0), 7 pm
DraftKings odds: NC State -10, O/U 56
Texas State Bobcats (1-1) @ #17 Baylor Bears (1-1), 12 pm
DraftKings odds: Baylor -30, O/U 53
South Florida Bulls (1-1) @ #18 Florida Gators (1-1), 7:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Florida -24, O/U 58 1/2
Liberty Flames (2-0) @ #19 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (2-0), 5 pm
DraftKings odds: Wake Forest -17, O/U 63 1/2
#20 Ole Miss Rebels (2-0) @ Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-1), 3:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Ole Miss -17, O/U 62 1/2
UTSA Roadrunners (1-1) @ #21 Texas Longhorns (1-1), 8 pm
DraftKings odds: Texas -12 1/2, O/U 57 1/2
#22 Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) @ Auburn Tigers (2-0), 3:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Penn State -2 1/2, O/U 28
#23 Pittsburgh Panthers (2-0) @ Western Michigan Broncos (1-1), 7:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Pittsburgh -10 1/2, O/U 48
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL Draftniks twitter feed:
Loading comments...