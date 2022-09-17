All aTwitter: 17 September 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Final Commanders-Lions injury report for Week 2. pic.twitter.com/GKyczuTlUK— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 16, 2022
Both DT Jon Allen (groin) and LB Cole Holcomb (quad) will play Sunday. Both full practice. ... Wasn't really a question about them playing— John Keim (@john_keim) September 16, 2022
Successful surgery thank you God ❤️ Thank you Dr. Annunziata and your team pic.twitter.com/kVBSsdsgKM— Phidarian (Phil) Mathis (@PhidarianMathis) September 16, 2022
Chase Young and Brian Robinson. pic.twitter.com/IJaRRlDZTM— John Keim (@john_keim) September 16, 2022
Several of you have asked how the Commanders will deploy Kam Curl and Darrick Forrest when the former returns from.his thumb injury. Secondary coach Chris Harris: pic.twitter.com/s6koPnpZEw— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 17, 2022
Hand him the belt! @JahanDotson got his @pepsi Rookie of the Week award from his teammates at the end of practice! pic.twitter.com/1DqvjDfvu4— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 16, 2022
Cynthia Frelund's upset pick of the week:https://t.co/TFGwTrmPsD pic.twitter.com/kDT5SmKE02— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) September 16, 2022
Which team will have a win or upset in Week 2? pic.twitter.com/Ejl2wHXM8j— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) September 16, 2022
There are more bets on the Detroit Lions -1.5 (vs. Washington) than any other Week 2 NFL side at @BetMGM books.— Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) September 16, 2022
69% of bets, 65% of handle on Detroit.
Lions haven’t been a favorite in 24 games.
Interesting choice by the public …
The Lions are the second highest bet on favorite of the week. 76% of people are on Detroit despite their disappointing showing and Week 1 loss.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 16, 2022
Every team should go on Hard Knocks. No team should say no to HBO.
Terry, Samuel, Dotson, Thomas, Gibson and McKissic— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) September 16, 2022
You can't have all of them on the field at once which means we have at least one playmaker on the sideline every play.
Our depth really has improved#HTTC
AWESOME energy today! The stadium was packed! We won! Thanks for coming out and supporting us ❤️#HTTC pic.twitter.com/qB58yfST6c— Claire Domshick (@CommanderCD) September 11, 2022
Player engagement vs media engagement. #changetheculture pic.twitter.com/78nysmPPzi— Schmitty Takes (@UTee_Time) September 16, 2022
We only get 17 of these a year.— Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) September 16, 2022
What if we’re in the beginning stages of the “good ole days”?
Enjoy the moment. Don’t consider how they’ll screw it up, look to each week with anticipation. It’s been far too long not to enjoy every second of this ride pic.twitter.com/NBsAN1NtEG
It was at this moment that 26 & 5 started to consider their alternate career choices. pic.twitter.com/nFjNvSv0or— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) September 16, 2022
"I ain't scared of you!" | Washington Commanders LB Cole Holcomb Mic'd up Week 1. #HTTChttps://t.co/PFkwQC1Juy— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) September 16, 2022
With JDR's comments Thursday about Jamin, I went back to a May interview on the team site where Jack came across as really optimistic about Davis in 2022. Here's a clip from that combined with his more harsher quotes. Clearly trying a different tact pic.twitter.com/7XAmsDN2V8— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 16, 2022
Also worth noting that Terry was teammates with CB Jeff Okudah at Ohio State and Jahan was teammates with CB Amani Oruwariye at Penn State.— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) September 17, 2022
A lot of familiarity there + the Lions like to play press man, which led to a lot of big plays given up against the Eagles
#Chargers QB Justin Herbert has a fracture to his rib cartilage, per HC Brandon Staley. They’re considering him day-to-day.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 16, 2022
Here is the pool report from @joereedy on the INT for #Chargers DB Asante Samuel Jr that was overturned. An explanation: pic.twitter.com/DsaRD6uUfJ— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 16, 2022
My thoughts are that you have a strong sense of humor https://t.co/FcnYMoRu5N— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) September 16, 2022
Good boy.. pic.twitter.com/PeeypWWTvG— o̴g̴ (@Yoda4ever) September 15, 2022
