WATCH: Jahan Dotson gets his belt from teammates for winning Pepsi Rookie of the Week!

Jahan Dotson wasn’t the most hyped WR in this year’s draft, but he made the biggest impact for his team in Week 1, and is showing why the Washington Commanders took him with the 16th overall pick. Dotson had two TDs in his rookie debut, and called game with his game-winning second one. He was nominated for Pepsi Rookie of the Week, and has taken home the fan-voted award for the first week of the 2022-23 NFL season.

Hand him the belt! @JahanDotson got his @pepsi Rookie of the Week award from his teammates at the end of practice! pic.twitter.com/1DqvjDfvu4 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 16, 2022

Our friends at BreakingT will be making a t-shirt for every winning rookie this year, and Pepsi is hosting a contest weekly. Dotson called game on the Jacksonville Jaguars, and has the potential to do it a few more times this year!

For your chance to win the first Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie Collection t-shirt, retweet this post with #PepsiRookieSweepstakes. Complete rules https://t.co/1naTkeAiAB pic.twitter.com/aCWtB1ATPN — Pepsi (@pepsi) September 15, 2022

