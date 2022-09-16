Washington Commanders Friday Injury Report: Kam Curl and Wes Schweitzer questionable for Lions game

The Washington Commanders announced that two players are listed as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Kamren Curl is still dealing with a thumb injury he suffered in the 2nd preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs. He had surgery and he has been sporting a brace on his hand since then. Curl was spotted at practice today catching the ball, which appears to be the first time he’s participated in that drill in a practice that is accessible to the media. If Curl has to miss another week, he will be replaced again by 2nd-year safety Darrick Forrest, who had a great game in his first career start against the Jaguars. Washington is comfortable with Forrest, but would obviously like to have both players available in their secondary this week.

Wes Schweitzer suffered a hamstring injury against the Jaguars, and has been limited in practice all week. He had won the starting job over Trai Turner, who was signed in the offseason to replace Brandon Scherff. Turner dealt with a quad injury for over a month, and didn’t play in the preseason. Schweitzer has been a critical depth player for Washington, able to replace any of the interior linemen if an injury happened. He worked hard to earn the starting spot, and is likely doing whatever he can to rejoin the starting lineup. If Schweitzer can’t play, the Commanders offensive line depth also takes a hit. Head Coach Ron Rivera mentioned that LG Andrew Norwell had to rotate out due to a conditioning issue in Week 1.

Washington’s other injured players were all full particpants in practice today and are expected to make the trip to Detroit and play vs the Lions. Jonathan Allen (groin), Trai Turner (quad), Cole Turner (hamstring), and Jamin Davis (personal) don’t have injury designations heading into the game. Rookie TE Cole Turner missed his first game, and the team wanted him to get another week of practice before hitting the field. If Turner is active, fellow rookie TE Armani Rogers will likely not play. Cole Holcomb showed up on the injury report yesterday with a quad injury and was listed as limited for the last two days. He told reporters he would have to break something to miss the game this week, and he looks like he’s also on track to play vs the Lions.

In Detroit Lions injury news, RB D’Andre Swift returned to practice today, after making headlines by missing the last two days with an ankle injury. He told reporters he rolled his ankle in the team’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles last week. He stayed in the game, and said the injury wouldn’t prevent him from playing this Sunday. Swift was the best player on the field for the Lions in Week 1, and will be an issue for Washington’s defense this week.