All aTwitter: 16 September 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Lions RB D’Andre Swift was DNP for the second consecutive day.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 15, 2022
Commanders LB Cole Holcomb was limited with a quad injury. pic.twitter.com/P5CwG0blvy
Brian Robinson Jr. looks GOOD guys pic.twitter.com/Rs3uZ9SysM— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 15, 2022
Jack Del Rio on Jamin Davis: "Was just OK in the game. He practiced better throughout the preseason... He has to paly better. He didn't play very well last week. I saw a lot of good things this offseason so it surprised me he didn't play better."— John Keim (@john_keim) September 15, 2022
I feel bad for Jamin. He was overdrafted and selected off of "traits".— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) September 15, 2022
The coaching staff shouldn't be throwing him under the bus. They should be exhibiting patience.
If they wanted a more refined product, they should have selected Owusu-Karamoah. #HTTC https://t.co/gkme11blOK
Now that being said, Del Rio didn't always put Davis in the best situation. Couple of the zone blitzes he called left Davis over Chrsitian Kirk in the slot. Davis didn't handle either of these reps well, but he's outmatched in both situations too pic.twitter.com/zRdgPKmVUQ— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 15, 2022
Jack Del Rio on Lions RB D'Andre Swift: "As talented a player as there is at that position."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 15, 2022
Thought Montez Sweat had a really nice game for the #Commanders against the Jags. Some nice rushes mixing in speed and long-arm, some stunts inside too. Also showed good awareness to tip a pass, chase down a screen etc. Put together a compilation of some of his best plays: pic.twitter.com/qbYgv7wqWw— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 15, 2022
Daniel Wise caught the eye with some nice plays for the #Commanders, particularly against the run. Stakced up Scherff on one wide zone, went under him on another. Got some penetration near the GL to force the RB to bounce. Flashed a few times as a rusher too pic.twitter.com/7hhOX3lhaH— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 15, 2022
Jamin Davis in 2021 was miscast as a Mike LB. He on Sunday inexplicably was isolated on Christian Kirk multiple times. Yes, Jamin needs to play better. But he also needs to be used better by the #Commanders' head coach & defensive coordinator, who, of course, are two former LBs.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) September 15, 2022
Commanders fans on Twitter - "Jamin Davis sucks!!"— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) September 15, 2022
JDR - "Jamin Davis needs to play better"
Commanders fans - "HOW DARE YOU JDR!!"
I didn't like JDRs comments either but some of you are funny#HTTC
Congrats Rook‼️@JahanDotson was named @pepsi Rookie of the Week— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 15, 2022
https://t.co/K5hbfqo1eV pic.twitter.com/ZE0CkC3EwO
Despite winning Rookie of the Week, Jahan Dotson still says he left some plays on the field. Coaches must love that attitude pic.twitter.com/anD1RrWXvV— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 15, 2022
Jahan Dotson, NFL rookie of the week, says he gave the touchdown balls from Sunday’s game to his parents.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) September 15, 2022
Who were the best rookies of Week 1?@PSchrags' Fabulous Five:— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) September 15, 2022
1) @Commanders WR @JahanDotson
2) @Browns K Cade York
3) @Chiefs RB @Isiah_PachecoRB
4) @ChicagoBears DL @DomRob_22
5) @AtlantaFalcons WR @DrakeLondon_ pic.twitter.com/qVjQXlok6p
Loved this clip by NFL Films of #Commanders WR Terry McLaurin mic’d up last Sunday.— Shaun Salehi (@ShaunSalehi) September 15, 2022
McLaurin to Samuel & Dotson:
“1-on-1 they can’t guard you, 1-on-1 they can’t guard you and know the **** they can’t guard me.” pic.twitter.com/iJ3L7hrbJz
People going to have to get used to Terry not being the entire offense..see some complaining about his targets…lot of weapons now & targets are going to fluctuate weekly..we have a group that can maximize their opportunities— Dre (@DCSportsDre) September 15, 2022
In true Terry fashion, our WR1 hosted his own birthday party to celebrate others.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 15, 2022
At the launch of the Terry McLaurin Foundation, kids from CASA of DC and Big Brothers Big Sisters National Capital Area were given special gifts. pic.twitter.com/5rLxxSyJNY
Question of the day: Tell us a fun fact/memory about @TheTerry_25— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 15, 2022
obvi @CurtisSamuel4__ had a good story to tell pic.twitter.com/ObgSW1DLjl
Scary Terry is exciting in every language @iheartradio | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/q9WUcgNr6O— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 15, 2022
Underrated performance from Week 1: Commanders DT Daron Payne had 2 pass deflections, 1 sack and 3 QB hits against the Jaguars.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 15, 2022
He's the first player in Washington history to have at least two PDs, a sack and 3 QB hits in a single game. pic.twitter.com/iQyTFiEHbt
i'm still very impressed by this because big hits in todays NFL are very hard to do legally. what's most encouraging is that it shows @_Dfoe5 has been well coached on his path to the NFL. This could be the start of a really, really good NFL career. https://t.co/Q7psYBg1UN— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) September 15, 2022
Jon Allen-Daron Payne pic.twitter.com/VY2efoPk8L— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) September 15, 2022
Come and get these film breakdowns.... Da'Ron Payne was an animal on Sunday.... Sorry Brandon Scherff ♂️https://t.co/Ie5rakriQ6 pic.twitter.com/vxM8OpwwnY— Louie Tee Network (@LouieTeeNetwork) September 15, 2022
When Carson Wentz turns out to be a hell of a pull @DKReignmakers— SGG Media (@SGG_hq) September 15, 2022
( Via @mattkalish) pic.twitter.com/EE7Z9qaAuv
Scott Turner on the diamond look with the WRs: "All of a sudden it's a big deal, but we did that before."— John Keim (@john_keim) September 15, 2022
Having 4 threats in that alignment, makes it a lot more effective.
Just want to say @whoisjwright we have been coming to FedEx for along time.The season opener felt like a playoff game. Like the changes being made.— Co'mander Podcast (@ManderPodcast) September 15, 2022
The Washington Commanders set a franchise game-day record for merchandise sales Sunday, beating their previous record from 2012, when Robert Griffin III debuted, source confirmed (1st by @SBJ). The team opened a new 6,200 sq. ft store at FedEx Field on Sunday.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 15, 2022
September 15, 2022
The Lions' coaching staff includes multiple ties to Washington: Shaun Dion Hamilton (def asst); Mark Brunell (QBs); Antwaan Randle El (WRs) and Aubrey Pleasant (DBs/pass game coordinator).— John Keim (@john_keim) September 15, 2022
Getting ready for the @Commanders “think pink” Breast Cancer Awareness Game Oct 9th. Need to add the nose. #HTTC #IWearPink4MyMom pic.twitter.com/s4UQJlddmL— Joe Hall (@HogFarmerJoe) September 15, 2022
I understand it was a business move for the NFL but streaming TNF exclusively on Prime is an 1000% inconvenience lol— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) September 15, 2022
THERE'S LIVE ALL22 ON THE ALTERNATE PRIME VISION BROADCAST— Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) September 16, 2022
The Prime Vision live 22 even has the routes…. It’s way cool… pic.twitter.com/ItgkcYa3FC— Shoesnsports (@Shoesnsports_) September 16, 2022
This live All-22 view needs to be the standard for how all NFL games are watched from now on— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 16, 2022
Justin Herbert + Mike Williams = #TNFonPrime pic.twitter.com/aNzdHyzqSA— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) September 16, 2022
#Chargers TE Gerald Everett caught back-to-back passes for 7 and 26 yards and was gassed. He motioned to be taken off the field, but the Chargers were going tempo.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 16, 2022
Next play: Ball once again comes Everett's way. He doesn't show much effort. Pick-6.pic.twitter.com/t6wSOUhwfy
Never gave up on the play.@JetMckinnon1 @Chiefs#LACvsKC on Prime Video— NFL (@NFL) September 16, 2022
Also available on NFL+ (link in bio) pic.twitter.com/tNer6RFMXU
Oh my god Derwin James— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) September 16, 2022
pic.twitter.com/qWiXAuCIlN
Sources: #Seahawks star S Jamal Adams will have season-ending surgery to repair his torn quad tendon suffered against the #Broncos, his 2022 over as he’s headed to IR. Adams is still talking to doctors about the timing of the procedure, as well as who performs it. pic.twitter.com/z6b7K8iCZx— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2022
September 15, 2022
Ezekiel Elliott rush yards per game, season by season— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) September 15, 2022
2016 108.7
2017 98.3
2018 95.6
2019 84.8
2020 65.3
2021 58.9
2022 52.0 pic.twitter.com/Ihnh03lBcq
"Listen guy, let's cut the cute shit. You know what I want. Whatever Dan Snyder and Jerry Jones are paying for your soul I'll quadruple it, just like I'll quadruple the revenue you're getting from the DC market." #TNF pic.twitter.com/tjGN87hPEK— SkinsDraft (@SkinsDraft) September 16, 2022
Maryland fans, it’s back. I’m told Rock n Roll Part 2 will now be played by the UMD band at home football games for the first time since 2003, after returning to mens bball games late last season. Maryland football was 19-1 its last 20 home games when the song was banned in 04. pic.twitter.com/pE1mV9uBCi— Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) September 15, 2022
Well well well. Looky here. Hilarious move by the Commanders to send me one of THE mugs. I’m honored pic.twitter.com/Jq4dONp2eY— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 15, 2022
One of the most ‘Bangkok’ photos I’ve ever taken - monks blessing the new Hooters which opened at the top of Suk 15, seven years ago today. pic.twitter.com/GJTvJ1IXUQ— Chris in Bangkok (@bangkokaussie) September 15, 2022
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
Loading comments...