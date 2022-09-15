Commanders vs Lions Injury Report: Cole Holcomb limited with quad injury; D’Andre Swift says he’s playing Sunday

Washington’s injury report has a new addition on Thursday. LB Cole Holcomb was limited in today’s practice with a quad injury and was working on the side field. After practice he said he would have to break something for him to miss Sunday’s away game against the Detroit Lions. The only other change from yesterday was Jamin Davis returning to practice after missing yesterday for a personal reason. Wes Schweitzer didn’t practice again with a hamstring injury from the season opening win against the Jaguars. His chances are looking slim to play this week. Jonathan Allen was also injured last week, but said he was fine and is expected to play in Week 2.

Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift appeared on the first injury report of the week with an ankle injury and he was not a participant in practice. He was asked about the injury later that day and said he rolled his ankle in the 2nd quarter of their home loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He continued to play and had 15 carries for 144 yards. He said there was nothing to be concerned with about his ankle and he will play on Sunday.

Swift did not practice again today, and said he’s playing on Sunday.