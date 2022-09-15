Jack Del Rio Presser: Jamin Davis has to play better, he didn’t play very well last week

Thursday is coordinators day for the Washington Commanders and Head Coach Ron Rivera gets a break from questions. Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio was up first after the injury report revealed Cole Holcomb is dealing with a quad injury that limited him in practice today.

Del Rio praised Darrick Forrest for his first career start in place of injured Kam Curl. He said the moment wasn’t too big for him. Del Rio said the moment wasn’t too big for the second-year player and he came up big for the team. He was asked if he was surprised by Forrest’s performance, but said the team has worked all offseason to prepare players for moments like this, and he’s off to a good start. Del Rio is proud of Forrest for taking advantage of his opportunity.

Pride wasn’t a feeling Del Rio felt when watching another second-year player. His comments about Jamin Davis are going to get all the headlines today(here included), and he acknowledged that he gave the media some quotes to run with, but he was just trying to be honest. Del Rio said Davis’s performance was just so-so and he has to play better. He didn’t play well vs the Jaguars, and they expected more from him after watching him in practice and the preseason this year. Davis covering slot WR Christian Kirk was a bad matchup, and not something Del Rio wants to happen going forward.

Jack Del Rio

LIVE: DC Jack Del Rio speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/A2VzuQrY1B — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 15, 2022

Injury report:

Injury report:



DNP -- Wes Schweitzer (hamstring)



Limited -- Cole Holcomb (quad), Jon Allen (groin), Kam Curl (thumb), Trai Turner (quad)



Full -- Jamin Davis, Cole Turner — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 15, 2022

Cole Holcomb:

Cole Holcomb has a quad injury and was limited in practice today. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 15, 2022

Darrick Forrest:

"The moment was not too big for him."



Jack Del Rio on Darrick Forrest stepping in for Kam Curl in Week 1 pic.twitter.com/f6x4InVi0A — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) September 15, 2022

Jack Del Rio addressing the media. He though Darrick Forrest did a great job stepping in for Kam Curl. "The moment was not too big for him," and he delivered when the defense needed it most — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 15, 2022

Four guys rushing as one:

“Yeah, pleased with the effort and energy that’s gone into that. Preparing to rush as a unit, as opposed to individual contractors. That’s been an emphasis for us throughout the offseason. They’re putting in the work, they’re playing off each other. They’re playing fast, they’re really working at it. It was a really good start. I think the effectiveness of the rush was much stronger than the sack total would indicate. Love the way they got after it.”

D’Andre Swift:

Jack Del Rio on D'Andre Swift: "As talented a player as there is in the league at that position. He's a very good runner, excellent contact balance. Good speed. Understands how to set up blocks. He can make people miss." — John Keim (@john_keim) September 15, 2022

Pass rush vs the Jaguars:

Del Rio was pleased with the effort to rush as a unit against the Jags. That was a point of emphasis, and the rush is playing fast and playing as a unit. The impact of the rush, he said, went further than the sack count on the box score — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 15, 2022

Jamin Davis:

More from Del Rio on Jamin Davis:



"He didn't play very well last week. I know he expects to play better." pic.twitter.com/S5U8yMlq7a — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) September 15, 2022

"I saw a lot of things this offseason and I thought he'd play a lot better"



"You guys can make it whatever you want to make it. I said what I had to say. I'm trying to be honest. I'm not burying the guy" https://t.co/g1XwiPjEQ7 — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 15, 2022

Asked Jack Del Rio about Jamin Davis's work in Game 1. Called it a "so-so" performance.



"Jamin was just OK in the game. He practiced better in the offseason."



Said they don't want a LB covering a WR typically, but he hoped for more from Davis in those spots. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 15, 2022

DC Jack Del Rio said he saw a lot of signs this offseason that LB Jamin Davis would play better than he did vs. Jacksonville. He said Davis "didn't play very well last week."



"He's got to play better. ... It kind of surprised me that he didn't play better." — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 15, 2022

Daron Payne:

Jack Del Rio praises Daron Payne's performance vs. Jacksonville



"I thought he was dominant in the first game." pic.twitter.com/6mYFzNUsUA — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) September 15, 2022

Jack Del Rio on Payne: "I thought he was sensational. I thought he was dominant in Week 1."https://t.co/w36AcnDeBO — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 15, 2022

Del Rio on Daron Payne's debut: "I thought it was sensational. Excellent player... Another guy who had a tremendous offseason. I thought he was dominant."



Definitely agree. Payne was terrific inside. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 15, 2022

Scott Turner

LIVE: OC Scott Turner speaks to the media after practice https://t.co/nX0jkUncT2 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 15, 2022

Diamond formation:

Scott Turner on the diamond look with the WRs: "All of a sudden it's a big deal, but we did that before."



Having 4 threats in that alignment, makes it a lot more effective. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 15, 2022

Week 1:

Commanders offensive coordinator Scott Turner: “I was happy with how our guys played but we got a long ways to go.” Turner points out that his team won’t win a lot of games with 3 turnovers. “We gotta clean that up or it won’t matter how many cool, creative plays” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 15, 2022

Cleaning up the turnovers:

Scott Turner thinks the offense left a lot on the field vs. Jacksonville.



Limiting turnovers will be a point of emphasis as they prepare for Detroit pic.twitter.com/O9HOSJSTlO — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) September 15, 2022

Scott Turner on the Commanders' 3 turnovers in Week 1: "We gotta clean that stuff up. No matter how many cool, creative plays we do, it's not going to be a happy ending." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 15, 2022

Carson Wentz:

Was there any hesitancy to stick with the passing game after Wentz's two picks?



Scott Turner didn't see another option but to throw the ball pic.twitter.com/eoVP29mSm4 — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) September 15, 2022

Scott Turner said he thought Carson Wentz had an outstanding first game. Obviously, there were some bad throws like the two interceptions, but throwing four TDs in Week 1 is great start. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 15, 2022

Jahan Dotson

Jahan Dotson addressing the media in the locker room pic.twitter.com/o8vfPOhaye — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 15, 2022

Touchdown balls:

Jahan Dotson, NFL rookie of the week, says he gave the touchdown balls from Sunday’s game to his parents. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) September 15, 2022

Left plays on the field:

Despite winning Rookie of the Week, Jahan Dotson still says he left some plays on the field. Coaches must love that attitude pic.twitter.com/anD1RrWXvV — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 15, 2022

Cole Holcomb

Injury update:

Cole Holcomb said he’s doing OK; not worried about Sunday. “Would have to break something” for him not to play. Was limited today with a Quad. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 15, 2022

Jamin Davis

Jack Del Rio’s comments:

Jamin Davis’ response to Jack Del Rio’s comments about how Davis played “so so” on Sunday and “needs to play better”. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/BT0nyZEyaD — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) September 15, 2022

Jamin Davis on Del Rio saying he played so-so, what he needs to do: "Just making more plays, trying to be more consistent, try to fly around and play a lot faster.

"I know what I should have [done] and what I shouldn't have been doing. Let's just move on from there." — John Keim (@john_keim) September 15, 2022

Practice Updates

Brian Robinson

Brian Robinson Jr. looks GOOD guys pic.twitter.com/Rs3uZ9SysM — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 15, 2022

Brian Robinson back on bike duty pic.twitter.com/J9MRPLwHyF — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 15, 2022

Wes Schweitzer

Wes Schweitzer, who missed practice yesterday with a hamstring injury, has his helmet on and is going through individual drills — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 15, 2022

Side field

LB Cole Holcomb working on a side field. DT Jon Allen and OG Wes Schweitzer both going through individual drills as is S Kam Curl. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 15, 2022

Tennis ball drills

More tennis balls! I thought the US Open was over!!!! https://t.co/UzlNUjw2As pic.twitter.com/tKnSJ1KwsR — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 15, 2022

TE drills

John Bates and Logan Thomas blocking drills. pic.twitter.com/aixh83dQ6H — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 15, 2022