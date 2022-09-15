 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 2 Thursday Night Football: Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs

Thursday Night Football!

By Scott Jennings
Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with an AFC West matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Both teams won last week, and tonight’s winner will be the early leader in a highly competitive division. Just Herbert and the Chargers continue to try to rise to the top of the AFC, and winning games like this is a big part of that. Patrick Mahomes showed why he is one of the best QBs in the league last week, and will look for another big game in front of the rowdy Arrowhead Stadium crowd tonight.

Injury Reports

Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) vs Kansas City Chiefs (1-0)

Date/Time: Thursday, Sep. 15th | 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO

TELEVISION: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Collinsworth (analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

RADIO: Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 818) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 803) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

Odds: Chiefs -4, O/U 54

Prediction: Chiefs 31 - Chargers 24

SB Nation Blogs: Bolts from the Blue | Arrowhead Pride

