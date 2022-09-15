All aTwitter: 15 September 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Commanders-Lions injury report.



RB D'Andre Swift among the DNP's for Detroit. pic.twitter.com/0s9Guf9RTk — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 14, 2022

Other injury updates: Kam Curl is going through individuals, same with Jonathan Allen. Wes Schweitzer is on the side field — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 14, 2022

Lions running back D'Andrew Swift didn't practice today due to an ankle injury — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) September 14, 2022

Commanders TEs had a very solid debut and they’re hoping to be joined by this guy in Detroit. Cole Turner missed the opener but Ron is optimistic he can suit up in Week 2 pic.twitter.com/PvU9o6dpM9 — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 14, 2022

Cole Turner was a full participant @ practice today — he and Logan Thomas in 12 is extremely intriguing. Two big, athletic bodies to flex out.



Whole new dynamic for Wentz with those two healthy.



pic.twitter.com/isAyBopOyR — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) September 14, 2022

Nice to see 8️⃣ out at practice today pic.twitter.com/6LkxXWKA4H — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 14, 2022

Two and a half weeks after being shot twice in an attempted robbery, Brian Robinson Jr. is back out with the #Commanders on the bike. Incredible.@nbcwashington @JPFinlayNBCS #HTTC pic.twitter.com/bWtRT1snAb — NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) September 14, 2022

Can a rookie win comeback player of the year? Asking for a friend… — F.F. Thoughts (@bloodyproperguy) September 14, 2022

Commanders insider @JPfinlayNBCS sat down with Coach Rivera following the @Commanders Week 1 win. He credited the fans for the high energy at FedEx Field on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/4xtm8AD9zq — NBC Sports Washington (@NBCSWashington) September 13, 2022

Jahan Dotson is your newest favorite to win OROY



+2500 ➡️ +900 pic.twitter.com/eUzWVW9ZoC — Caesars Sportsbook (@CaesarsSports) September 12, 2022

Dyami Brown played 3 snaps Sunday. 2 runs / 1 pass. — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) September 14, 2022

Darrick Forrest led all NFL safeties with an 91.5 PFF rating this week. pic.twitter.com/vUGfT9xUWq — zynoଏ (@zynofr) September 13, 2022

Top 5 fantasy QBs through Week 1 (ESPN):



1. Patrick Mahomes

2. Josh Allen

3. Carson Wentz

4. Jalen Hurts (RB)

5. Justin Herbert — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) September 14, 2022

I love the way Ron Rivera is building Carson Wentz back up. https://t.co/wHE0FwH38w — Commanders Uncensored (@HTTCuncensored) September 14, 2022

Carson Wentz had 2 of the 5 most improbable TD passes of the week (3. 49 yards, Terry McLaurin; 5. 24 yards, Jahan Dotson). per @NextGenStats — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) September 14, 2022

In recent years there have been two guys to come to Washington that everyone told me were bad guys and when they got here it couldn't be further from the truth



One is Deangelo Hall and the other is Desean Jackson. I am getting close to adding Wentz to that lost — Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) September 14, 2022

Jonathan Allen doesn’t hold back when sticking up for quarterback Carson Wentz. https://t.co/1EAFKbqKU7 — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) September 14, 2022

That's Donovan Jeter in the 91. Ryan Kerrigan remains on the coaching staff. pic.twitter.com/EQIxCrgUKI — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 14, 2022

Don't see this too often. Del Rio calls a CB blitz off both sides with Tampa-2 behind it. Both DTs sink drop back into coverage to replace the CBs. Very risky, definitely opportunities for the Jags, but pressure from Jackson off the edge did enough to make it work. pic.twitter.com/1z1Ccz4mKI — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 14, 2022

Just to show people want to push their narrative and don't actually pay attention I have had several people tell me the 3-12 the Jags had on 3rd downs was due to drops.



There wasn't one drop on 3rd down. Not one. The closest was a pass off of Jones fingertips on 3rd and goal — Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) September 14, 2022

After watching the Lions' opener, I feel comfortable saying two things.



Washington better...



1) Be on-point with tackling. Swift, Hockenson, St. Brown and Williams are all combinations of powerful and shifty

2) Be in sync on the O-line. Detroit brought crazy heat on Jalen Hurts — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 15, 2022

Aidan Hutchinson only had one tackle in his rookie debut but the Lions sure tried some funky things with him. Look at how close he and Charles Harris are on the left side of the D-line here. Overall, Jalen Hurts was able to run away from pressure, something that Wentz can't do pic.twitter.com/7SwMARnqYI — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 14, 2022

ESPN FPI giving Commanders a 56% chance of winning vs. Detroit. — Marshall (@EstCommand) September 14, 2022

One more note on the game-winner from Sunday: Nice blitz pickup from RB JD McKissic. He’s come a long way since he was a college WR. pic.twitter.com/jnUuM8Dk6T — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 15, 2022

One game down for Logan Thomas.



He will continue to get better with every game.



I spoke with the @Commanders tight end after practice today. pic.twitter.com/bMvomPI7SK — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) September 14, 2022

Scott Turner only had 4 games of play calling experience when he arrived in Washington. Will Grier and Kyle Allen. Since then he shuffled through; Allen, Smith, Haskins, Heinicke and some guy named Garrett Gilbert.



He’s only 40. Buckle up. Might have his guy. — steve (@CommandersNFL_) September 14, 2022

Mike McCarthy doesn't want to put a timetable on Dak Prescott's return: "Everyone feels good about the surgery that Dak went through from the medical perspective. From my perspective, he had surgery. These next 7-10 days he’s in a healing stage. Let’s get over that hurdle first." — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) September 14, 2022

On Dak Prescott's injury and the Dallas Cowboys: "The sky isn't falling. I've got new for you: the sky wasn't that high to begin with; the fall isn't very far." - @ColinCowherd — StephanHart (@StephanHart) September 14, 2022

Daboll goes for 2, steals the W. pic.twitter.com/lrRF0NQU1L — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 14, 2022

Did any defender have a better Week 1 than Minkah Fitzpatrick?



14 total tackles

1 pick-six

1 blocked extra point pic.twitter.com/d0MTOV9utB — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) September 14, 2022

Kirk Cousins has a perfectly balanced career record. pic.twitter.com/RTQMK1L7B2 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 14, 2022

.@Saquon takes the rushing yards lead through Week 1. pic.twitter.com/2Sp68LKKZa — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2022

Top-5 RBs in receiving yards in Week-1.



72, Antonio Gibson

63, Joe Mixon

61, Dontrelle Hilliard

50, Nyheim Hines

46, AJ Dillon — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 15, 2022

Division leaders through Week 1! pic.twitter.com/tG56zzXH1N — NFL (@NFL) September 14, 2022

Here's a **very preliminary** look at the 2023 compensatory pick projection on OTC after one week of snap counts in the book. (2020 Resolution JC-2A comp picks not included.)



There's obviously a long way to go, and some of this will likely change throughout the regular season. pic.twitter.com/TMqFphIAKd — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) September 14, 2022

NFL: Use of guardian caps helped reduce number of concussions during training camphttps://t.co/gM0Q1R5Wbp — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) September 15, 2022

Average viewership for all Week 1 games was 18.5 million, per the NFL. That's the best mark since 2016 and a 3% increase over last season. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 14, 2022

NEW FEATURE: Inside Amazon's Prime Video's Thursday Night Football plan and how they will try to turn streaming into the way you watch.https://t.co/U1tnUhNjLe — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) September 14, 2022

Four football fans from New Jersey are suing the @Commanders for over $300,000 after a railing collapsed at FedEx Field last season. pic.twitter.com/9u0cvnHLSt — DC Maryland Virginia (@DMVFollowers) September 14, 2022

What is… GOOD MORNING FOOTBALL? #ICYMI we had a category on @Jeopardy tonight! Did any of our hosts stump you? #jeopardy pic.twitter.com/cnXbpqOioy — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) September 13, 2022

