Future Hogs - Week 2: A look at college football players who could help the Washington Commanders

One word sums up the second week of college football: upsets. Three teams in the top ten fell and the former number one team in the country, Alabama, squeaked out a victory against an unranked Texas squad. Its looking like the player movement courtesy of the college football transfer portal is impacting some of the perennial powerhouses of the sport. Looking at the slate of games for Week 3, it doesn’t look like many teams are on upset alert, but you never know.

Below are just a few player from the previous week who stood out to me and could help the Commanders. Let me know what you think of these prospects and feel free to post players that stood out to you.

Garrett Shrader, QB – Syracuse

Syracuse’s best player is running back Sean Tucker, but Garrett Shrader is making a name for himself. The 6’4”, 228 lb junior transfer from Mississippi State has NFL size, mobility, and arm strength. He impressed in a win over UConn, going 20 of 23 for 287 yards, three touchdowns, and 24 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. When I squint, his play reminds me of Carson Wentz.

Camerun Peoples, RB – Appalachian State

Ron Rivera seems to like big backs and, at 6’2”, 225lbs, Camerun Peoples qualifies. Despite his size, Peoples is nimble with excellent burst through the hole. The redshirt junior played a pivotal role in upsetting Texas A&M with a run to seal the game on his way to 112 rushing yards. If Brian Robinson, Jr. is Washington’s lead back and the team wants to continue using Antonio Gibson strategically, a back like Peoples could be an option to spell Robinson.

It's a little thing, but I love how Camerun Peoples adjusts his stride lengths in space to disrupt the defender's tackling angle. Then throttles up quickly to clear contact.

Awesome play to help seal Appalachian State's big upset.



Awesome play to help seal Appalachian State’s big upset.



Cedric Tillman, WR - Tennessee

While the win over Jacksonville confirmed that Washington has a talented receiving corps, it could use a big, athletic wideout. Cedric Tillman fits the bill at 6’3”, 215lbs. Along with that size, Tillman has speed to get behind defenders and make plays downfield. He was huge in the Volunteers win over Pitt with nine catches for 162 yards and a touchdown.

Cedric Tillman is a DOG!

Dalton Kincaid, TE - Utah

The Commanders’ tight end room is looking pretty deep, but it never hurts to consider more depth. Dalton Kincaid is a reliable pass catcher for Utah with good athleticism. At 6’4”, 240lbs, the senior would probably play less inline and more as a move TE. He grabbed seven catches for 107 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Southern Utah.

.@Utah_Football TE Dalton Kincaid with 7 rec., 107 yards, and 2 TD at half. Big day for @_DaltonKincaid after @Brantkuithe14 went off last week against Florida. Best TE duo in CFB?

Blake Freeland, OT

BYU has one of the better offensive lines in the country and Blake Freeland’s play at left tackle is one reason way. The junior is strong, has a good anchor, and the ability to block in space. He used these qualities to help the Cougars upset a Baylor team that is good defensively. Charles Leno, Jr. played great against Jacksonville, but Washington should be thinking about getting younger at the position.

BAYLOR - BYU REVIEW THREAD:



Baylor starts on defense. As I expected, BYU went with empty formations early and often. Initial plays always tell you an OC's gameplan. BYU's was obvious: spread Baylor out and attack Doyle in coverage. pic.twitter.com/reUJ6T7FoA — Travis Roeder (@Travis_Roeder) September 11, 2022

Gervon Dexter, Sr., DT – Florida

The defensive line, especially the defensive tackles, have been a strength in Washington. That took a hit with a season-ending injury to Phidarian Mathis in the opener. Factor in the end of Da’Ron Payne’s contract after this season and the position might soon be a big need. Gervon Dexter, Sr. is an early favorite prospect of mine because of his size, strength, and athleticism. In a loss to Kentucky, Dexter had seven tackles, half a sack, and an interception.

The most impressive performance of any 2023 NFL Draft prospect in Week 2 might have been from Florida's Gervon Dexter. Not only did he have 7 tackles, a 0.5 sack, and an insane INT, but he was constantly pressuring Levis. Beats the C with his power and swim move to smear the QB.

Jaylan Ford, LB - Texas

Texas came so close to pulling off the upset of the weekend. The play of Jaylan Ford is a big reason why. The 6’3”, 234lb junior was all over the field, leading the Longhorns with 10 tackles, two for a loss, and a sack. He is very fast attacking the line of scrimmage and covering the flat.

Texas University Jaylan Ford untouched to the QB

Steven Gilmore, CB - Marshall

The brother of Stephon Gilmore, Steven is an impact player for the Thundering Herd. He led the team in interceptions last year and is picking up where he left off this year. He had a tackle and a pick six to ice Marshall’s upset of Notre Dame. At only 170lbs, Gilmore will have to put on weight to contribute at the next level, but the technique and ability is there.

Great play on the ball and interception TD return by Steven Gilmore Jr.

7th interception since 2019

7th interception since 2019@toofyegilmore @HerdFB @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/mYsVapLyYT — Evan Foster (@EvanNoles) September 10, 2022

Quindell Johnson, S – Memphis

If Darrick Forrest continues his strong play, the Commanders safety could turn into a strength of the defense. But if the team wants a versatile player at the position, Quindell Johnson is worth a look. The safety shows good range playing on the backend of the defense with excellent closing speed when the ball is in the air. He had 13 tackles and, for the second week in a row, a pick in the Tigers win over Navy.