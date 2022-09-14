Commanders vs Lions Wednesday Injury Report: Lions RB D'Andre Swift doesn't practice with an ankle injury

The Washington Commanders(1-0) enter their Week 2 game against the Detroit Lions(0-1) as the healthier team and the away underdogs. Brian Robinson is on IR after being shot twice the day after the Washington Commanders final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. Robinson was at practice today on the bike and doing ladder drills. Reports were very positive from beat reporters at practice, and Rivera said that he is progressing very well. Robinson will have to sit out the first 4 games while on IR, but a Week 5 rookie premier is very possible per reports.

Wes Schweitzer was the only player on the active roster listed as did not practice(DNP) today. He suffered a hamstring injury vs the Jaguars and was one of 3 players getting MRIs for injuries. Phidarian Mathis will have season-ending surgery for a torn meniscus, and Jonathan Allen left the game with a groin injury. He was limited along with Kam Curl, Trai Turner(quad) and Jamin Davis(personal). Kam Curl missed the first game after suffering a thumb injury in the 2nd preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and having surgery before the season started. He was on the side field in full gear and with a wrap on the thumb. He wanted to play last week, but Darrick Forrest stepped in and show what he could do and how much he has developed from his rookie season.

The Detroit Lions lost to the Philadelphia Eagles 35-38 last week and are hosting another game at home against the Commanders in Week 2. D’Andre Swift was the star on the Lions last week and was identified as the biggest threat for Washington this week. He had 15 carries for 144 yards and a TD and 3 catches for 31 yards. The Eagles couldn’t stop him, but he’s not on the practice field today, and has until Sunday to return.