Ron Rivera Presser: It’s good to see Brian Robinson out there, he’s progressing very well

Ron Rivera talked about some injured players after the injury report was released. Brian Robinson is on IR after being shot twice the day after the Washington Commanders final preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens. Robins was at practice today on the bike and doing ladder drills. Reports were very positive from beat reporters at practice, and Rivera said that he is progressing very well. Robinson will have to sit out the first 4 games while on IR, but a Week 5 rookie premier is very possible per reports.

Wes Schweitzer was the only player on the active roster listed as did not practice(DNP) today. He suffered a hamstring injury vs the Jaguars and was one of 3 players getting MRIs for injuries. Phidarian Mathis will have season-ending surgery for a torn meniscus, and Jonathan Allen left the game with a groin injury. He was limited along with Kam Curl, Trai Turner(quad) and Jamin Davis(personal). Kam Curl missed the first game after suffering a thumb injury in the 2nd preseason game against the Kansas City Chiefs, and having surgery before the season started. He was on the side field in full gear and with a wrap on the thumb. He wanted to play last week, but Darrick Forrest stepped in and show what he could do and how much he has developed from his rookie season.

Ron Rivera

Injury report:

Wednesday injury report:



DNP - Wes Schweitzer (hamstring)



Limited: Jon Allen (groin), Kam Curl (thumb), Trai Turner, Jamin Davis (personal)



Full - Cole Turner — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 14, 2022

Brian Robinson:

Brian Robinson was with the team on a stationary bike today. It was good to see him out there, Rivera said. It's part of his recovery process and they'll continue to see how he feels going forward — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 14, 2022

Positive energy:

Rivera said that at no point when the Jaguars took the lead that the players had the energy of "here we go again." Rivera said after the game that the team had moxy to them, and coming back after giving up an 11-point lead showed that — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 14, 2022

Kam Curl/Darrick Forrest:

Rivera said Kam Curl's absence was felt around the line of scrimmage because the 6-foot-2 safety brings size with an aggressive mindset. Still praised Darrick Forrest for what he did, of course. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 14, 2022

Donovan Jeter:

Rivera called new defensive tackle Donovan Jeter a big, strong, physical player — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 14, 2022

Rivera said DT Donovan Jeter is a "space eater" and they liked his 6-foot-3, 325-pound size. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 14, 2022

Commanders chose to sign Donovan Jeter at D-tackle to help fill the void left by Phidarian Mathis. Jeter, who was in camp with Pittsburgh this summer, intrigued Ron Rivera with his first-step quickness. Rivera thinks Jeter can be a "space eater" — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 14, 2022

Carson Wentz

Response after two interceptions:

Carson Wentz says he's got to clean up the turnovers but was really proud of how he and the Commanders finished and how the defense responded — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 14, 2022

Game ball:

Carson Wentz is addressing the media. It meant a lot for him to get the game ball from Rivera. He doesn't take those moments from granted, and it was a cool moment to get the first one of the season. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 14, 2022

Versatility of his weapons:

Asked Carson Wentz if, after one game, he could say this is the best set of playmakers he's worked with. Ever the diplomat, Wentz said, "it's a very talented group. ... it's definitely a dynamic group, an explosive group." pic.twitter.com/gxuFAf3Wbi — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 14, 2022

Carson Wentz loves the versatility of his supporting cast. “It’s a talented group. There’s no doubt about it” pic.twitter.com/UBGwD7AEel — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 14, 2022

Carson Wentz on the skill talent: "Definitely a dynamic group, an explosive group of playmakers that definitely makes my life easy." — John Keim (@john_keim) September 14, 2022

Scott Turner’s playbook:

Wentz said the Commanders' playbook had some new twists on things he's done over the years. He enjoyed breaking down the plays when he first arrived in Washington. "That's what makes it fun." — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 14, 2022

Jahan Dotson:

It's very rare, Wentz said, for Jahan Dotson to approach things with such much maturity in his first season. "He's a playmaker, and the moment wasn't too big for him." — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 14, 2022

Terry McLaurin

Jeff Okudah:

Terry McLaurin on facing former Ohio State teammate/Lions CB Jeff Okudah in Week 2. pic.twitter.com/7zUt1UJgCw — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 14, 2022

Growth over the last year:

Terry McLaurin (@TheTerry_25), one day before his 27th birthday, on why he believes he's grown the most as a person over the last 12 months. pic.twitter.com/In11lease3 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 14, 2022

Logan Thomas

Knee brush:

Confirmed with Logan, he did this intentionally https://t.co/BBNRYTcmHy — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 14, 2022

Antonio Gibson

FedEx home opener crowd:

Antonio Gibson on the opener: the energy in that stadium was crazy. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 14, 2022

Practice notes

Brian Robinson

Brian Robinson is now on the side field doing ladder drills. https://t.co/rTM6feO0St — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 14, 2022

Brian Robinson, wearing a wrap over his knee/lower leg, is doing some agility work on the side. Moving forward, backward and side to side on the ladder.



Have to remind myself he's recovering from gunshot wounds because he looks good out here. Remarkable. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 14, 2022

Kam Curl

Curl is participating in position drills at the start of practice. That's progress. https://t.co/X0PMzKXZlM — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 14, 2022

Kam Curl is going through individual pic.twitter.com/Exu63Q06D8 — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 14, 2022

Jonathan Allen

Jon Allen going through individual drills pic.twitter.com/JN5tGmyh7i — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 14, 2022

Cole Turner

Commanders TEs had a very solid debut and they’re hoping to be joined by this guy in Detroit. Cole Turner missed the opener but Ron is optimistic he can suit up in Week 2 pic.twitter.com/PvU9o6dpM9 — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 14, 2022

Daron Payne

Daron Payne getting his day started pic.twitter.com/95rD98arD6 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 14, 2022

Wes Schweitzer

Wes Schweitzer (hamstring) opens practice on the side field. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 14, 2022

Montez Sweat

Montez Sweat doing DLine drills pic.twitter.com/2TTYzUeN6s — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) September 14, 2022

RB drills

You thought you could get through the day without seeing what Randy Jordan had cooked up for the RB individual drills? pic.twitter.com/Tg9dL0MPeJ — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 14, 2022