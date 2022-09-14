All aTwitter: 14 September 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Commanders announced the following practice squad moves:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 13, 2022
Signed DT Benning Potoa’e and released S Ferrod Gardner.
That's two DL added since the Phidarian Mathis season-ending injury, though neither offers experience.
WATCH: Washington #Commanders Play Next Man Up Replacing Phidarian Mathis - What we know about the two new additions to @Commanders + some observations you'll want to hear from Sunday & vs. #Lions https://t.co/YLNmdZi6l9 via @YouTube— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) September 14, 2022
The creativity in @Commanders offense was absolutely off the charts this weekend…@john_keim @NickiJhabvala @JPFinlayNBCS #nfllive pic.twitter.com/mvOqEOf3ZN— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) September 13, 2022
.@Commanders @JahanDotson @TheTerry_25 @cj_wentz are a real tandem full of jet speed; moves, and elite route running. Smart attacking football! This is Carson’s kind of BALL. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/UsGd6oLX91— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 12, 2022
Washington passed on nearly 64% of their 1st and 2nd downs.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) September 13, 2022
A more modern trend that has them in line with the Chiefs and Chargers.
I personally like this aggressiveness.
The team thrived with quick short passes to "The Trio" and allowed them to create after catch. #HTTC https://t.co/G0MybUbzmD
Pass rate over expected on 1st and 10.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) September 13, 2022
Scott Turner’s W1 game plan showed a ton of confidence in dropping Carson Wentz back on early downs.
(via @PatKerrane) pic.twitter.com/QaYREDqZV3
In Week 1, the Commanders led the league in YAC on third downs (75) and ranked fourth in YAC on all downs (173), per @SportsInfo_SIS.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 14, 2022
Just finished 1st half of defense All-22 for Washington. Some notes:— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 13, 2022
-DL good. Payne. Sweat and Allen all made plays.
-BSJ and Davis struggled quite a bit
-Del Rio very aggressive with some calls, got away with a few calls that were probably too risky.
Jonathan Allen mentioned in the locker room Monday that the D-line was a lot better at rushing in a four-as-one style instead of four one-on-ones. Here's an example. Sweat cuts in front of Allen, allows Allen to loop behind and Allen gets to Lawrence pic.twitter.com/cdjmuomOpv— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 14, 2022
Montez Sweat leads the NFL in pressures after Week 1. Jon Allen and Daron Payne did their thing against the Jags too.— Tyler (@WFTeamer) September 13, 2022
I’m ready to add Chase Young into the mix. The defensive line could be highly productive by the end of the season. pic.twitter.com/BLmtHezkAh
Darrick Forrest received a 91.5 grade from @PFF yesterday, highest on #Commanders.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 12, 2022
The 2nd-year safety lined up deep 42 times and in the box 19 times. Made 4 tackles, forced a fumble, broke up a pass in endzone, sealed the game with an interception. Stellar first career start.
#Commanders in Week 1 were No. 2 in the NFL in ESPN’s Pass-Rush Win Rate at 58 percent. Not too shabby considering no Chase Young and that they didn’t blitz a ton. pic.twitter.com/ObuVseIZEz— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) September 13, 2022
Watch Chase Roullier (73) ... pic.twitter.com/Ztf6oJz4ju— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 14, 2022
When Curtis Samuel comes across on a jet sweep and then Terry McLaurin comes that same direction on a post route, the defense is going to pay attention. Armani Rogers was the beneficiary of that on his first NFL catch pic.twitter.com/jsW3HjLlTU— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 14, 2022
Looking at this again, is it just me or does it look like Wentz is expecting Thomas to carry his route vertically but Thomas slows down and starts to curve it inside? This one might be more of a "getting on the same page" miss rather than just poor accuracy. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/lKExZuxoOY— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) September 14, 2022
Like, what? I can watch this over and over a hundred times.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/wZO7rJ0NTB— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) September 14, 2022
Just saw this on ESPN’s scroller: The Lions, currently a -2.5 favorite vs. Commanders, have been an underdog for 24 straight games, the longest streak since 1966— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 14, 2022
Just watched the Lions vs. Eagles.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) September 14, 2022
- Goff not impressive
- Detroit has a rush attack. Swift is lethal when in space
- Det's safety, Walker, is very good But may be injured
- Detroit isn't afraid to blitz
- Hutchinson generates pressure already
- Hock/Chark main targets
September 13, 2022
The Commanders' weekly release for their game against Detroit features a full-page bio of one of their newest additions, Mando, the team dog.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 13, 2022
You outdid yourself, @CharlieMule_PR. pic.twitter.com/i25oiFiuQl
This was... something https://t.co/pewrxKOTjr— John Keim (@john_keim) September 13, 2022
Not surprising but: In Terry McLaurin's first three seasons Washington was 1-5 when he was targeted four times or less. He received four Sunday. They won because he has more help. Not all on him.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 13, 2022
Washington's WR corps (2017)— Disco (@discoque5) September 13, 2022
Josh Doctson
Maurice Harris
Robert Davis
Jamison Crowder
and Isaiah Wright was our #3? https://t.co/hOirQRUJ8A— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) September 13, 2022
September 13, 2022
"I devoted all my time throughout high school, throughout college making sure that I was ready for this moment."— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 13, 2022
VOTE ➡️ https://t.co/Cllbg3NwdL
Laughed at when I wrote my dreams on my desk back in middle school. pic.twitter.com/lf3rGdyVtj— Christian Holmes (@sip_662) September 13, 2022
FedEx Field home crowd fan meter:— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 13, 2022
1) Bumping
2) Jumping (Week 1 win vs Jags)
3) Rowdy
4) Good
5) Eh
10) Fans exist
30) Too many road fans
1000) Oh God it’s full of Eagles fans
For your pleasure: https://t.co/aFHl3wGs3u— John Keim (@john_keim) September 13, 2022
We bash Rivera and staff for a number of things. Some justified and some not but one thing I don't think we can gripe about is QB depth— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) September 13, 2022
What Dallas has done with their QB position is nothing short of malpractice
Football fans: “I hate the national media, they don’t know anything, and I don’t care what they think”— DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) September 13, 2022
Also football fans: “What?!? My team isn’t ranked higher in the power rankings by the national media!?”
The #Colts are waiving kicker Rodrigo Blankenship, as @TomPelissero said. Blankenship struggled on Sunday, missing a 42-yard game-winner and having two of his kickoffs go out of bounds.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 13, 2022
Indy will add another kicker (or two) later today.
Week 1 epa/play:— steve (@CommandersNFL_) September 13, 2022
1. Mahomes
2. Allen
3. Herbert
4. Tannehill
5. Hurts
6. Wentz
7. Cousins
8. Lamar
19. Matt Ryan
#Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett speaking today: "Looking back at it, we definitely should've gone for it.”— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 13, 2022
But... he reiterates that a 64-yard FG attempt was the mark they set for McManus. That's why they went FG in the moment.
( @Broncos)pic.twitter.com/8rDKeUkWyC
#Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffered a serious injury in tonight’s game, per HC Pete Carroll. Called it a serious quad injury.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 13, 2022
Former Commanders LB Ryan Anderson is signing to the Steelers practice squad, per source. Pittsburgh seeking depth following T.J. Watt's Week 1 injury.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 13, 2022
Who should be the @pepsi Rookie of the Week?— NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2022
Vote now: https://t.co/cnxqEjNmXY pic.twitter.com/idzCIktI7t
I wanted to remind everyone that we are approaching the one year anniversary of a major event— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) September 13, 2022
I want all of us to be able to celebrate this happy occasion together in our shared laughter and tears
Later this week we celebrate
the fact that Dexter Lawrence was offside#HTTC
NFL meeting week 1 pic.twitter.com/QDFXO1k8UG— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) September 13, 2022
We all deserve high tech crosswalks (cgi) pic.twitter.com/NByW8fKuYY— Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) September 10, 2022
Only in NYC (via beautifulsoulsinnyc/IG) pic.twitter.com/Go6Ft4mWiz— Overtime (@overtime) September 13, 2022
