Daily Slop: Commanders changes starting to ‘come to fruition’; Ron Rivera praises Carson Wentz for taking responsibility for turnovers

How scheme and technique factor into Jamin Davis' development for Washington

Washington's coaches need to help Jamin Davis succeed, but at the same time, Davis must help himself, too.

Four fans injured in January fall at FedEx Field file lawsuit against Washington Commanders, others

The suit asks for an award "in excess" of $75,000 per person for "loss of income, medical expenses, pain and suffering." The Commanders did not respond when asked for comment.

3 numbers to know after the Commanders Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars

Washington showed its talent and grit in a hard-fought victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars to open the season. Here are some numbers to know from the first win of the Commanders era:

Jahan Dotson nominated for Pepsi Zero Sugar NFL Rookie of the Week

Dotson's second touchdown of the afternoon helped seal the Commanders' Week 1 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Commanders place Phidarian Mathis on IR, signs Donovan Jeter

The Commanders have announced the following roster moves Tuesday morning.

All Aboard the Commanders Carson Wentz roller coaster

Carson Wentz shakes off two interceptions and digs deep to find a way to win, the hallmark of a great passer and with the full confidence of his coaching staff. All aboard the Commanders roller coaster!

Ron Rivera praises Carson Wentz for taking responsibility for turnovers - NBC Sports Washington

Carson Wentz's late game heroics propelled Washington to the first win of the Commanders era. But for head coach Ron Rivera it was how his quarterback accepted responsibility for early mistakes that most stood out to him

Commanders Rookie Report: Week One

The Washington Commanders have a few up-and-coming rookies that are looking to make an impact in 2022 and beyond.

Commanders changes starting to 'come to fruition' after Week 1 - Washington Times

The Commanders' reworked offense was just one of the many glaring differences in Sunday's season opener when comparing the team's performance to last season.

Commanders notes: Injuries up front, dissecting Carson Wentz’s interceptions - The Athletic

Washington already needs reinforcements at DT. Meanwhile, Wentz took ownership of his two picks, which coach Ron Rivera appreciated.

Jahan Dotson, Terry McLaurin, and Curtis Samuel All-22 Film Review | Commanders vs Jaguars Week 1

Let's take a closer look at this trio's game against Jacksonville...