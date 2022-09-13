 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Vote for Jahan Dotson for Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Jahan Dotson had a helluva NFL debut

By Scott Jennings
/ new
Jacksonville Jaguars v Washington Commanders Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Jahan Dotson was the best rookie WR in the NFL in Week 1, and the only one to score a TD(and he did it twice). He had a quiet preseason, along with most of the starting offense, but came out swinging early, and also caught the game-winning TD. Dotson had 3 catches on 5 targets for 40 yards. He joined Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin to form a versatile trio that QB Carson Wentz looked to often in Sunday’s win over the Jaguars.

Jahan Dotson was nominated for Pepsi’s Rookie of the Week along with 5 other rookies. In my completely biased opinion this is an easy vote for Dotson and make sure you refresh a few times to vote multiple times!

Air Jahan T-Shirt | BreakingT

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...