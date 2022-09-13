Vote for Jahan Dotson for Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Jahan Dotson was the best rookie WR in the NFL in Week 1, and the only one to score a TD(and he did it twice). He had a quiet preseason, along with most of the starting offense, but came out swinging early, and also caught the game-winning TD. Dotson had 3 catches on 5 targets for 40 yards. He joined Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin to form a versatile trio that QB Carson Wentz looked to often in Sunday’s win over the Jaguars.
Jahan Dotson was nominated for Pepsi’s Rookie of the Week along with 5 other rookies. In my completely biased opinion this is an easy vote for Dotson and make sure you refresh a few times to vote multiple times!
VOTE for @JahanDotson for NFL @pepsi Rookie of the Week‼️— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 13, 2022
➡️ https://t.co/Cllbg3NwdL pic.twitter.com/64NTGTULbE
I'm feeling very wrong on my expectations for Jahan Dotson.— Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) September 12, 2022
He's easily been the most impressive rookie wideout through the preseason and now Week 1. Legit NFL suddenness, ball skills and route-running all showing up early. pic.twitter.com/4kjSFrjFkh
WHAT A DEBUT FOR JAHAN DOTSON— PFF (@PFF) September 11, 2022
pic.twitter.com/Mv6ZEDmSKS
