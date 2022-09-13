Vote for Jahan Dotson for Pepsi Rookie of the Week

Jahan Dotson was the best rookie WR in the NFL in Week 1, and the only one to score a TD(and he did it twice). He had a quiet preseason, along with most of the starting offense, but came out swinging early, and also caught the game-winning TD. Dotson had 3 catches on 5 targets for 40 yards. He joined Curtis Samuel and Terry McLaurin to form a versatile trio that QB Carson Wentz looked to often in Sunday’s win over the Jaguars.

Jahan Dotson was nominated for Pepsi’s Rookie of the Week along with 5 other rookies. In my completely biased opinion this is an easy vote for Dotson and make sure you refresh a few times to vote multiple times!

I'm feeling very wrong on my expectations for Jahan Dotson.



He's easily been the most impressive rookie wideout through the preseason and now Week 1. Legit NFL suddenness, ball skills and route-running all showing up early. pic.twitter.com/4kjSFrjFkh — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) September 12, 2022