All aTwitter: 13 September 2022

Washington signed DT Donovan Jeter and placed DT Phidarian Mathis on the reserve/injured list.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 12, 2022
The Commanders signed DT Donovan Jeter, but they also met with DL Benning Potoa’e on Monday.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 13, 2022
Potoa’e, a former University of Washington standout, was on the Bucs’ p-squad when they won Super Bowl LV.
Jon Allen said he's "feeling good" after suffering a groin injury yesterday. Nothing to see here.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 12, 2022
Unofficially, Jon Allen played 50 snaps Sunday. Played 50 or more four times last season and in last 11 games only did it once. Impact of Mathis getting hurt.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 12, 2022
Workmanlike effort from @AntonioGibson14— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 12, 2022
130 total yards and 8 first downs on these 21 touches ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/VyFZec7h90
Washington had 4 TDs from the WR position yesterday. In 2021 we did not get a 4th TD from a WR until Week 4 and 3 of those were Terry.— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) September 12, 2022
The 5th one didn't occur until Week 7, also Terry, so it's safe to say we upgraded that position this off-season #HTTC
clean tackle too, not leading with his helmet. https://t.co/1gbn3ocJS7— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) September 12, 2022
Sweat was disruptive all game. Here you see him engage, and shed the TE and make a play on the RB. pic.twitter.com/xoZqdfq2bO— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) September 12, 2022
PFF rating(9/11) - offense— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) September 12, 2022
Wentz - 67.6
Gibson- 76.6
Samuel - 74.2
Dotson - 64.7
McLaurin- 63.8
Mckissic - 69.5
Logan Thomas 68.0
PFF rating defense— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) September 12, 2022
Payne - 76.7
Allen - 69.7
Smith- Williams - 53
Sweat - 70.8
Davis- 45.9
Holcomb - 59.8
WJ3 - 54.5
Mccain - 55.0
Fuller - 32.6
Forrest - 91.5
St. Juste - 48.7
Carson Wentz yesterday...— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) September 12, 2022
In the 4 TD drives - 19 of 27 for 265 yards and 4 TDs
Other 8 possessions - 5 of 15 for 48 yards and 2 Ints
Ladies and gentlemen the Carson Wentz experience#HTTC
The #Commanders were 60% passing plays to 40% rushing plays in terms of execution on Sunday vs. #Jaguars . Calls are different, so we always have to provide context ....— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) September 12, 2022
Last year, they were 55.4% pass attempts including sacks & 44.5% rushing attempts. @Commanders #NFL pic.twitter.com/KZ09ozJo1u
Washington had 173 yards after the catch for the game, the third highest in the league behind Green Bay and KC this week (with one game tonight). Of that, 123 came in the first half.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 12, 2022
Two general observations: This offense will be fun to watch; versatile pairings leads to confusion... The coverage needs to improve a lot on D. Not all were bad here, but too many holes and missed chances for the Jags. Have to clean that up. Have to— John Keim (@john_keim) September 12, 2022
Interesting dichotomy. The first image is from a Facebook memory last year against the Chargers.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) September 12, 2022
The right is yesterday's game. Look at the upper deck. Ghost town last season. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/U6pSXwqjSn
Love this play design by Scott Turner. All Armani Rogers does is make the most of his opportunities. I swear the Commanders have to lead the league in turning former QBs into TEs. https://t.co/aa16dYmznY— Disco (@discoque5) September 12, 2022
I get they are blocking safeties and corners - but DAMN John Bates and Dax Milne pic.twitter.com/N3hV8lB0Zv— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) September 12, 2022
This is such a dumb penalty. Etienne lowered his helmet. Forrest is aiming low. What is he supposed to do differently?#HTTC pic.twitter.com/J9khZpeJXo— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) September 12, 2022
I’m so tired of the 7-yard cushion on 2 & short.— Matt Valdovinos (@MVScouting) September 12, 2022
Guess what the Jags did here?
If you guessed completed a pass at the sticks, congratulations!! pic.twitter.com/K6Rb3KnNbb
An electric crowd for the DFoe INT! pic.twitter.com/5OlRNGFUMS— DH on the (@dh_mvjor) September 11, 2022
Week 1 attendance figures per ESPN: pic.twitter.com/ik0BerFDQR— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) September 13, 2022
I can't stop looking at Zeke's helmet from last night. pic.twitter.com/MFjZh4d3MG— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 12, 2022
Remember way back to yesterday morning when Dallas was the division favorite.... good times— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) September 12, 2022
https://t.co/vDABqQyYzh pic.twitter.com/nyMLUFQDIY— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 13, 2022
It what world is a 64-yard field goal a better decision than going for it on fourth and five?— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 13, 2022
That's such a wild choice by the rookie head coach in his first game with his star QB.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 13, 2022
#Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett says 64 yards was the max range for Brandon McManus tonight and that’s why they went with the FG.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 13, 2022
He didn’t consider going for it even after he missed the first time (Seattle called timeout).
“Brandon gave it his best shot.”
I dont know - I seem to remember two costly fumbles by the #Broncos PLAYERS at the goal line that cost them wayyy more than Nate Hack-job's decision to go with McManus' leg over Russ not cooking.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) September 13, 2022
That's just me. #Broncos
NFC West standings:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 13, 2022
Seahawks: 1-0
Rams: 0-1
49ers: 0-1
Cardinals 0-1
Like we all expected.
September 13, 2022
Geno Smith with an early favorite for quote of the year ✍️pic.twitter.com/hoQVCbKlpx— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) September 13, 2022
Geno Smith hearing the crowd chant his name … and being interviewed by Lisa Salters following a HUGE win in prime time … against Russell Wilson no less….— Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) September 13, 2022
It’s hard not be happy for him.
Russell Wilson leaving the field. pic.twitter.com/YZr6J0z8bK— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 13, 2022
A minute left and timeouts when the 3rd down play ended.— mike (@mikevfour) September 13, 2022
over the last 5 years, kickers made 31% (11 of 36) kicks of 60+.— Jason Lisk (@JasonLisk) September 13, 2022
via @Stathead
Brandon McManus's field goal attempt at the end of the game was his 8th career attempt from 60+ yards. He is 1/8 from that range: https://t.co/yzUkaUsRP5@Broncos | #BroncosCountry pic.twitter.com/IYKqvP4XSF— ProFootballReference (@pfref) September 13, 2022
Great conversation with my 9-year-old Max, who wanted to watch the Manningcast:— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2022
Max: “Oh, that’s Eli Manning? I’ve heard of him.”
Me: “The other one is his brother Peyton.”
Max (no reaction): “Did he play, too?”
Try explaining this to people who don’t watch baseball in 2022. pic.twitter.com/Kf4f4P8Cz0— Michael Schlact (@michael_schlact) September 10, 2022
