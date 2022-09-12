Washington Injury Update: Phidarian Mathis headed to IR; needs season-ending surgery for torn meniscus

Phidarian Mathis went down with a knee injury yesterday, and the replays did not look good. He had to be carted off the field and was ruled out for the rest of the game. Ron Rivera didn’t sound positive about his prospects, and reports were consistently negative for his prospects of returning this season. Mathis, along with 2 other players, was getting an MRI this morning to assess the extent of the injury.

Ian Rapoport has the details on Mathis’ knee injury and says it’s a torn meniscus that will require season-ending surgery. He is expected to make a full recovery, and return to the field next year. That is a tough break for the rookie, and a big blow to Washington’s plans for their defensive line this year.

The team released Matt Ioannidis in a cap move, and let Tim Settle walk in free agency. They signed Efe Obada(DE/DT) in free agency, and re-signed Daniel Wise for depth. Ron Rivera spoke to the media this morning and said the team plans on bringing in multiple defensive tackles, likely signing one to the 53-man roster and one to the team’s practice squad. He specifically said there were young names they were looking at, but there are several veterans available that could come in and help as rotational pieces.