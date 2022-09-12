Air Jahan T-Shirts are now available!

Jahan Dotson made a huge impact in his debut for the Washington Commanders, catching 3 passes, two of them touchdowns. His 2nd TD was the game-winner, and a beautiful play from the rookie who prides himself on having great hands. Dotson carries a football everywhere, and prides himself on catching everything thrown his way. He’s not the tallest WR, but his catch radius is crazy and a QBs best friend. Dotson leaped into the lead for Offensive Rookie of the Year, and made Washington fans glad that he was the pick in the 1st round this year.
Jahan Dotson already looking like a reliable target
WHAT A DEBUT FOR JAHAN DOTSON
Not many balls hit the ground when Jahan Dotson is on the field in Washington!
