Dak Prescott needs thumb surgery and will likely miss Cowboys vs Commanders game in Week 4

The Dallas Cowboys were having an awful home season opener against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and things only got worse in the 4th quarter. Dak Prescott was throwing a short pass to Ezekiel Elliott but had his hand hit by Bucs OLB Shaquil Barrett. Prescott left the game and was replaced by backup Cooper Rush.

The camera crews caught Dak possibly saying he thought it was broke on the sidelines, and Head Coach Mike McCarthy's reaction when talking to a medical staffer about the injury. Team owner Jerry Jones and Prescott himself confirmed that the QB will need surgery, likely tomorrow, to repair the damage. Prescott said it was a fracture and he described it as a clean break.

There hasn't been a clear timetable for Prescott's return to the active roster, but the several weeks that is being floated around will likely keep him from playing in Week 4 when the Washington Commanders are scheduled to travel to AT&T Stadium to face the Cowboys.

Here’s how Dak Prescott injured his hand pic.twitter.com/UVhn4nMkUk — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 12, 2022