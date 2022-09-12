What are the odds? Washington opens as road underdogs to the Detroit Lions

The Washington Commanders opened their 2022-23 season with a home game win against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The final score was 28-22, but Washington didn’t score the go-ahead score until the game’s final minutes. Jacksonville is a rebuilding team after two seasons as the worst team in the NFL. Washington walked off the field with the win, but there is definitely some work that needs to be done.

Washington’s Week 2 opponent is the Detroit Lions, the team that was featured on Hard Knocks this year. They lost their season opener to the Philadelphia Eagles in the highest scoring game of the week(38-35). Their offensive leader was D’Andre Swift who had 15 carries for 144 yards and a TD along with another 31 yards as a receiver. Washington kept Jacksonville’s offense to 123 yards on the ground, and will need to stop Swift to come out of the Motor City with a win next Sunday.

DraftKings has the opening line at +2 for Washington, and a 46 1⁄ 2 point O/U. This is a game that Washington should win. The Lions were a 3 win team last year, but they look like a better team than the Jaguars. and Washington will need to tighten up their penalties and turnovers as they face better competition. That O/U is a pretty tempting bet for the over with two teams that combined for 63 points this week.