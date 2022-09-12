All aTwitter: 12 September 2022 - The first Commanders Victory Monday

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
First W of the Commanders era— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 11, 2022
1-0?— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 11, 2022
1-0. pic.twitter.com/NgQMoq3B9L
JUST GETTING STARTED #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Nh0gNeJW26— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 11, 2022
Found a way to win @MDLottery | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/OVwHcgeUVA— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 11, 2022
He says hi back :) https://t.co/t9HoKREWjy— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 11, 2022
“27/41 for 313 yards and 4 TDs, tell me why you didn’t throw 5 TDs” pic.twitter.com/EqCnoRuCoR— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) September 11, 2022
Sammy Baugh's 5 TD passes vs. the Eagles in the 1947 opener are being excluded for some silly reason. https://t.co/ypIfD9TPam— Dan Daly (@dandalyonsports) September 11, 2022
September 12, 2022
The first TD of the Commanders era goes to @CurtisSamuel4__— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 11, 2022
FOX | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/rXzoieN3ZZ
The Pro Bowler picking up where he left off— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 11, 2022
FOX | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/GrROLZnpnV
First TD from the rook— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 11, 2022
FOX | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/0PCCrKR2hF
Hell of a hit by @_Dfoe5— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 11, 2022
FOX | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/rG5XA0xkLp
The Darrick Forrest Highlight Reel pic.twitter.com/0VS59HZWiF— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 12, 2022
After the game, Darrick Forrest explained his nickname, D-Foe. It's not simply a shorter version of his full name. It stands for "Devoted to family over everything."https://t.co/WMLxRCsvcC— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 12, 2022
Scary. Terry.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 11, 2022
FOX | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/nleqBchqqP
Yo this rookie is the real deal— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 11, 2022
FOX | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/6dHneR0vy4
Forrest and Dotson are game MVPs.— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) September 11, 2022
This photo goes HARD pic.twitter.com/xjVdULT7qU— Jordan Asri (@wshingtontoday) September 12, 2022
I was part of it here it is live #HTTC pic.twitter.com/WfmHJbEcfV— Washington Commanders Fan 4Life (@Bets247Football) September 11, 2022
"No one goes to games"— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) September 11, 2022
"The stadium is trash"#HTTC pic.twitter.com/rCA087V7k7
Fans pumped leaving the stadium. Crowd was into it all game. pic.twitter.com/wI6ttKkPB6— John Keim (@john_keim) September 11, 2022
The paid attendance (does not include no-shows) was 58,192 for the Commanders’ opener.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 11, 2022
Officially a member of our Ring of Fame: Mike Bass— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 11, 2022
pic.twitter.com/MKSHzi8NxS
Former Alabama DT Phidarian Mathis is currently being carted off the field during his first ever NFL game against the Jaguars.— Sidelines - Bama (@SSN_Alabama) September 11, 2022
Best wishes to the rookie from Bama. You hate to see stuff like this.
Ron Rivera said Phidarian Mathis will get an MRI and X-Ray on his knee tomorrow. Rivera said “we’re concerned”.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 11, 2022
If I’m Rivera, I think I’m putting a call into Star Lotulelei this evening…— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) September 11, 2022
Elsewhere at the stadium: I’m being told there are mugs with outlines of the state Washington for sale pic.twitter.com/1fzp4RrdNV— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 11, 2022
goodnight, dmv pic.twitter.com/OyWMNuq0PK— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 12, 2022
The Commanders have opened as 1-point road dogs against the Detroit Lions next week, via @betonline_ag. Interesting.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 12, 2022
The #Commanders will go into week 2 with the fourth-highest scoring offense in the NFL.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 12, 2022
Washington and Kansas City were the only two offenses to amass 300 passing yards and 4 passing TDs this week.
Thought this was a great way to use Antonio Gibson in the passing game. It felt like Washington used a lot of those two back sets (with Samuel in the backfield too) and had success with it.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 12, 2022
But when coaches talk about getting Gibson in space, this is what they mean: pic.twitter.com/znhw5t5VlW
“The Commies almost lost to a Super Bowl-winning head coach and generational QB talent LMAOOOO ” - Eagles fans after letting Jared Goff put up 35 pic.twitter.com/qw1KQPU0Kv— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) September 11, 2022
Jerry Jones tells us Dak Prescott out a few weeks. Injury above joint of his throwing hand. Above the thumb, behind the joint #cowboys pic.twitter.com/9FutH8QSrd— Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 12, 2022
Here’s what we know so far on Dak Prescott’s injury:— Inside Injuries (@InsideInjuries) September 12, 2022
- it’s significant, will require surgery
- expected to miss multiple weeks (likely longer though, 4-8)
Mike McCarthy: “It’s on his hand in the thumb area. It’s a significant injury”
Mike McCarthy's reaction when he found out the Dak Prescott news on the field: pic.twitter.com/zibmFfYn1t— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 12, 2022
Dak Prescott: It's very disappointing, but injuries happen. https://t.co/m45hR0r3ZV— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) September 12, 2022
With Dak Prescott out multiple weeks, Cooper Rush will now take over as the starting quarterback of the 0-1 Cowboys as they get ready for this week’s game vs. the Bengals.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2022
Dak's contract has a no-trade clause.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) September 12, 2022
Just want to put that out there for people who are already looking for tickets for the "Cowboys should tank" train.
Should the Cowboys be thinking about Jimmy Garoppolo?— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) September 12, 2022
what a day pic.twitter.com/SQZ2cwImt0— NFL (@NFL) September 12, 2022
"Unsportsmanlike conduct. Chicago, #16. Brought a towel out on the field during the dead-ball period and wiped the field down. By rule that's illegal."— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 11, 2022
This really happened. Penalty took Chicago out of FG range. pic.twitter.com/kjavbZXbMi
The sideline at Soldier Field pic.twitter.com/7ygbyKYzE1— Gridiron (@Gridiron) September 11, 2022
Here’s the quote (with video) from Tyreek Hill on Mike McDaniel going for it on 4th and 7: “McDaniel’s gonna need a wheel barrow for his nuts to carry them around.” pic.twitter.com/WcepqVugRn— Clay Ferraro (@ClayWPLG) September 11, 2022
“Matt Ryan will fix everything”— RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) September 11, 2022
(via @HoustonTexans) pic.twitter.com/Hlb5Zurvhn
BREAKING: Scott Frost has been fired as Nebraska's football coach, the school announced.— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) September 11, 2022
He went 16-31 with 0 bowl appearances since being hired by the Cornhuskers in 2018. pic.twitter.com/syw9gAQMK8
Le’Veon Bell and Adrian Peterson had a boxing exhibition tonight. Bell KO’d Peterson in the fifth and final round.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 11, 2022
pic.twitter.com/223SbAyMfy
