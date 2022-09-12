NFL 2022 Week 1: Monday Night Football Denver Broncos vs Seattle Seahawks

Week 1 of the 2022 season is almost complete and the Washington Commanders won their first game. The Cowboys choked against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday Night Football. And the Giants were able to squeak out a victory over the Titans. There’s a three way tie for the division lead, but that will change next week.
Tonight’s game features two teams that are now forever linked by Russell Wilson. Washington attempted to trade for Seattle’s former QB, but the Broncos got the deal done. They now travel to Seattle for Wilson’s first game on a different team, and the NFL’s schedule makers love storylines like that for big primetime games.
Who: Denver Broncos (0-0) at Seattle Seahawks (0-0)
Where: Lumen Field | Seattle, WA
When: September 12, 2022, 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Joe Buck(play-by-play)
Troy Aikman(analyst)
Lisa Salters (sideline)
DraftKings odds: Broncos -6 1/2, 44 1/2 O/U
Prediction: Broncos 31 - Seahawks 21
