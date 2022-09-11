 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ron Rivera Presser: We’re going to ride with Carson Wentz. We’ll go with the good and the bad

Ron Rivera talks to the media after their season opening win against the Jaguars

By Scott Jennings
/ new

Ron Rivera wasn’t happy with the team’s 3 turnovers, and it’s going to be a point of emphasis to cut those down. He made it clear that he’s going to ride with Carson Wentz through the highs and lows. His QB knows what he did wrong on his two interceptions, and will work to avoid those mistakes.

Rivera said this team has moxie and didn’t give up. The defensive line suffered an injury early when Phidarian Mathis left the game with a knee injury that the team is very concerned about. Rivera said they were gassed in the 4th quarter, but still did their jobs and got the pressure on Trevor Lawrence that led to the game-sealing INT. Darrick Forrest had that pick, and also had a great game playing for an injured Kam Curl. Rivera says the young safety has taken advantage of his opportunity and made plays today.

Ron Rivera

Learned about the team:

Turnovers:

FedEx crowd:

Darrick Forrest:

Phidarian Mathis injury:

Carson Wentz:

Carson Wentz

First game with Washington:

Interceptions:

Fourth Quarter:

Huge win:

Jahan Dotson

Making plays:

The spotlight:

Carson Wentz:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...