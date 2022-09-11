Ron Rivera Presser: We’re going to ride with Carson Wentz. We’ll go with the good and the bad

Ron Rivera wasn’t happy with the team’s 3 turnovers, and it’s going to be a point of emphasis to cut those down. He made it clear that he’s going to ride with Carson Wentz through the highs and lows. His QB knows what he did wrong on his two interceptions, and will work to avoid those mistakes.

Rivera said this team has moxie and didn’t give up. The defensive line suffered an injury early when Phidarian Mathis left the game with a knee injury that the team is very concerned about. Rivera said they were gassed in the 4th quarter, but still did their jobs and got the pressure on Trevor Lawrence that led to the game-sealing INT. Darrick Forrest had that pick, and also had a great game playing for an injured Kam Curl. Rivera says the young safety has taken advantage of his opportunity and made plays today.

Ron Rivera

LIVE: HC Ron Rivera speaks to the media after the win https://t.co/6RbuKUwGKZ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 11, 2022

Learned about the team:

Ron adds that this win helps stave off the "Here we go again" mentality that has seeped into this franchise's approach far too often https://t.co/4DFYLMzWaI — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 11, 2022

Rivera says his team has moxie. “Really appreciate how they stuck with it when things were going bad” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 11, 2022

Turnovers:

Ron Rivera addressing the media. He learned the team has some moxy to it. There were some really good things in all three phases, but he emphasized that the team cannot turn over the ball. Carson Wentz had two INTs today — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 11, 2022

FedEx crowd:

Rivera said the team had the crowd behind them on the final drive, and he credits the fan base for cheering them on — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 11, 2022

Darrick Forrest:

Rivera said Darrick Forrest has taken advantage of his opportunities. That's what you want, he said, is a guy who comes out and makes plays when placed in those situations — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 11, 2022

Phidarian Mathis injury:

Ron Rivera said Phidarian Mathis will get an MRI and X-Ray on his knee tomorrow. Rivera said “we’re concerned”. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 11, 2022

Carson Wentz:

How does Ron Rivera plan on dealing with this up-and-down version of Carson Wentz all year?



"I'll take antacids." — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 11, 2022

Rivera on Carson Wentz: We're gonna ride with him. We'll go with the good, we'll go with the bad, and that's the truth of the matter — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 11, 2022

Carson Wentz

LIVE: QB Carson Wentz speaks to the media after the win https://t.co/P35T9Q5xX3 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 11, 2022

First game with Washington:

Carson Wentz on his day pic.twitter.com/3afnLBSjyL — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 11, 2022

Interceptions:

Carson Wentz calls his pair of picks “an ugly stretch.” First throw was late, second was a hell of a play, he says. Even admits his game winner “wasn’t that good of a throw” but “the world got to see” Jahan Dotson’s ability pic.twitter.com/gSYz3BAlX8 — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 11, 2022

Wentz said after his two picks the key was bouncing back of course but also to not try and fix it all at once. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 11, 2022

Fourth Quarter:

Carson Wentz on his 4Q: "Make a couple of mistakes, try to go fix it."



(Narrator: He did.) — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 11, 2022

Huge win:

Commanders QB Carson Wentz on win #HTTC



“Huge win. We found a way to win. It’s huge for our confidence moving forward” @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/lY3MbU6OyW — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) September 11, 2022

Jahan Dotson

LIVE: WR Jahan Dotson speaks to the media after the win https://t.co/67jK8hgflJ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 11, 2022

Making plays:

Jahan Dotson: “It was definitely pretty cool. Carson’s just giving me a chance. … I can make plays for this team.” — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 11, 2022

The spotlight:

Jahan Dotson with two touchdowns in his NFL debut. An obvious podium player postgame.



Obvious to everyone but Dotson.



PR went looking for him. They found him in the parking lot. pic.twitter.com/u7uFxBIXkQ — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 11, 2022

After a slight delay, Rookie WR Jahan Dotson arrives to speak to the media.



He was outside in the parking lot lol #HTTC



“I was outside with the family”



Dotson may need get used to going to the podium a lot after games if he keeps scoring two touchdowns. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/z2qCQ8IAN9 — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) September 11, 2022

Carson Wentz: