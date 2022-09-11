Washington Commanders defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-22

The Washington Commanders had a pretty good 1st half and went into the 3rd quarter with a 14-3 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars. That lead got whittled down until Jacksonville was ahead 15-14. Back-to-back interceptions from Carson Wentz gave the Jaguars the momentum at the end of the game, but Washington was not done yet. Wentz scored two TDs to put the Commanders back on top 28-22 with less than 2 minutes left. Washington’s defense got pressure on Trevor Lawrence all day, and that led to a game-sealing INT to Darrick Forrest.
3rd Quarter
Antonio Gibson
The play-action fake to Samuel off this is gonna be fun later on pic.twitter.com/yBQkGR9DC0— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022
Travon Walker’s first NFL sack
The NFL's #1 pick Travon Walker beats RT Sam Cosmi and the Jags have their first sack for the day.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/nnDDPvjoOR— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022
Cosmi beat by Walker on the edge here. Walker with a good jump and combines it with a cross chop from his inside arm which chops down Cosmi's outside arm. Cosmi then on the backfoot and can't recover pic.twitter.com/sAgShqqv4m— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022
Deep shot to Christian Kirk
No safety help over the top on this deep pass from the Jags.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/XLtFbKSq9B— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022
Touchdown and failed 2 point conversion
Touchdown Jacksonville. Thanks in part to a 49-yard pass to Christian Kirk from Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars close the gap with a three-yard touchdown to James Robinson. After a failed two-point conversion, the score is now WAS 14, JAX 9— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 11, 2022
Jags TD with a PA fake on the goalline. RB works out to flat. Holcomb signals outside for someone to pick up the back, but Butler gets caught on the WR and can't get out there pic.twitter.com/RG4wTlmZiF— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022
Darrick Forrest again
Darrick Forrest having a GAME.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022
Breaks up the 2pt attempt for Jacksonville and it's a 14-9 ball-game.#HTTC | @_Dfoe5 pic.twitter.com/oUw9NEaPdZ
John Bates drop
Another mesh concept on 3rd and short. Bates runs into traffic and bounces back inside. Wentz delivers the throw but Bates can't make the grab pic.twitter.com/aemASjOgS3— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022
Jags moving the ball
#Commanders bring a blitz off the right side of the line on 3rd and long. Lawrence shows great poise to wait for his WR to get to the chains and deliver the throw before getting hit. Conversion pic.twitter.com/2p3R99Mdw0— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022
Darrick Forrest penalty
Darrick Forrest flagged for unnecessary roughness on this play.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022
I don't see it, folks.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/WHxhuaqpUp
S Darrick Forrest is in the medical tent after a helmet-to-helmet hit. Jeremy Reaves is in alongside Bobby McCain.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 11, 2022
Held to a FG
Another field goal for Jacksonville. After a broken up pass by Daron Payne, the Jaguars finish up the drive with a 43-yard kick. The score is now WAS 14, JAX 12— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 11, 2022
Jon Allen with a typical strong rush on 3rd nad 6, but DT partner Daron Payne is the one that gets his hand up and tips the ball to force it incomplete. #Commanders pic.twitter.com/WJtwRM6Msh— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022
Free play
Carson Wentz sees a flag on the field at the snap and fires deep. The pass was intercepted but doesn't matter since the Jags jumped offsides.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 11, 2022
Avoid the sack
Wentz does a great job avoiding the sack and then finding his checkdown. Gibson follows up with a nice play to pick up the first down pic.twitter.com/z2N4RnenBf— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022
4th Quarter
Carson Wentz INT
Wentz locks on to Dotson early, stares it down and is perhaps slightly late with the throw. Allows DB playing off to drive down on the throw and intercept it. pic.twitter.com/K9CAAWw8Io— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022
Casey Toohill
The Commanders want this called as a fumble, and I think it's 50/50.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022
The refs rule it an incomplete (and intentional grounding) pass.
Rivera challenges the call.
What do you think?#HTTC pic.twitter.com/lttuKhIQRa
Rivera was seen telling the refs "he's pulling it back" - that Lawrence was trying to tuck it back in, not throw it.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) September 11, 2022
Refs don't buy that. Jaguars ball.
DaRon Payne swat
Daron Payne gets his hands up and bats the 3rd down pass attempt.#HTTC | @94yne pic.twitter.com/okRjyxPTJ2— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022
Another FG gives the Jags the lead
Jacksonville takes the lead. The Jaguars capitalize on an INT by Wentz and move 19 yards down the field for a 44-yard field goal. The score: JAX 15, WAS 14— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 11, 2022
Travon Walker INT
Wentz follows up his INT with another INT but holy shit what a play by Walker pic.twitter.com/fJTsHMokP8— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022
I know its painful for #Commanders fans, but this INT by Walker was crazy good pic.twitter.com/IvU9qMb8Fz— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022
Jags extend their lead
Carson Wentz throws his second pick in as many drives.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 11, 2022
Next play, James Robinson runs into the end zone.
Jags 22-14.
So...
Logan Thomas
A big gain to TE Logan Thomas on 3rd and 8.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022
Plenty of football left. Can Wentz and the Commanders pull off the come back?#HTTC pic.twitter.com/YlqFHR9Wpj
Terry McLaurin TD
TOUCHDOWN! WENTZ TO MCLAURIN.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022
WOW!
HUGE THROW HUGE CATCH HUGE SWING.
That is massive. What a STRIKE. #HTTC | @cj_wentz @TheTerry_25 pic.twitter.com/4hqhawoHjC
Wentz and McLaurin will be the foundation on which the 2022 season is built, one way or another. pic.twitter.com/XGFgi6RB1u— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022
All-22 of the McLaurin TD. Wentz pump fake appears to get the safety to work inside, then just a great throw to McLaurin on the outside before the safety can get back outside. #Commanders pic.twitter.com/mDtzEoPngf— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022
Failed 2 Point conversion
The 2pt attempt fails with Wentz sacked and the OL giving up a penalty just for added flavor. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/SAqAyUSirc— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022
Drive-killing sack
All four defensive linemen got a hand on Trevor Lawrence on that sack.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022
What a team effort.
Jacksonville forced to punt.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/wn3Ad9z3Qm
Daron Payne has seen this quick set from Brandon Scherff before. Beat it quickly and works past Scherff for a sack on 3rd down pic.twitter.com/OSqucroOi5— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022
Andrew Norwell is getting handsy
Andrew Norwell has been flagged for hands to the face twice in this game now.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022
Something to watch because penalties like that can kill offensive drives.#HTTC
Curtis Samuel in traffic
Curtis Samuel with the TOUGH catch in double-coverage over the middle.#HTTC | @CurtisSamuel4__ pic.twitter.com/zpSIkcGtzW— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022
Another high throw
That's probably the seventh or eighth really not good throw from Carson Wentz today.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) September 11, 2022
Gotta be more consistent. Can't miss open shots as much as he does. #Commanders
Jahan Dotson’s 2nd TD
TOUCHDOWN COMMANDERS— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022
WHAT STONES FROM WENTZ TO FIRE THAT BALL IN TO JAHAN DOTSON.
THE ROOKIE COMES UP HUGE IN HIS FIRST EVER GAME.
COMMANDERS TAKE THE LEAD WITH LESS THAN 2 MINS REMAINING.
ALL CAPS! LETS GO!#HTTC | @JahanDotson @cj_wentz pic.twitter.com/iW7zpBEZ1R
Yo this rookie is the real deal— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 11, 2022
FOX | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/6dHneR0vy4
Really nice route by Jahan Dotson on the out-and-up, then tracks the ball fantastically well and shows off his great hands to pull in a critical catch for a TD pic.twitter.com/penSHfeglX— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022
Two point conversion
.@JdMckissic for 2️⃣— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 11, 2022
FOX | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/BHz7lyWpqA
Jonathan Allen
Jon Allen is down. Not good— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 11, 2022
Another penalty
Bobby McCain flagged for DPI.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022
It was INCREDIBLY soft. pic.twitter.com/oglSKFLjI9
Darrick Forrest INT
Lovely footwork from Forrest to confirm the INT, too.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/OoCGcQFnyv— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022
Lawrence pulls a Wentz special, scrambling around under pressure and just launching it deep. Darrick Forrest caps off a very nice game with an INT to seal the game for the #Commanders pic.twitter.com/OJfrnJkLPA— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022
Trai Turner gets the defense to jump
lmao Turner got the Jags to jump with a hard count. Turner has called a nice game— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022
