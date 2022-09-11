 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington Commanders defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-22

First win of the season!

By Scott Jennings
Jacksonville Jaguars v Washington Commanders Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders had a pretty good 1st half and went into the 3rd quarter with a 14-3 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars. That lead got whittled down until Jacksonville was ahead 15-14. Back-to-back interceptions from Carson Wentz gave the Jaguars the momentum at the end of the game, but Washington was not done yet. Wentz scored two TDs to put the Commanders back on top 28-22 with less than 2 minutes left. Washington’s defense got pressure on Trevor Lawrence all day, and that led to a game-sealing INT to Darrick Forrest.

3rd Quarter

Antonio Gibson

Travon Walker’s first NFL sack

Deep shot to Christian Kirk

Touchdown and failed 2 point conversion

Darrick Forrest again

John Bates drop

Jags moving the ball

Darrick Forrest penalty

Held to a FG

Free play

Avoid the sack

4th Quarter

Carson Wentz INT

Casey Toohill

DaRon Payne swat

Another FG gives the Jags the lead

Travon Walker INT

Jags extend their lead

Logan Thomas

Terry McLaurin TD

Failed 2 Point conversion

Drive-killing sack

Andrew Norwell is getting handsy

Curtis Samuel in traffic

Another high throw

Jahan Dotson’s 2nd TD

Two point conversion

Jonathan Allen

Another penalty

Darrick Forrest INT

Trai Turner gets the defense to jump

