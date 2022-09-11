Washington Commanders defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars 28-22

The Washington Commanders had a pretty good 1st half and went into the 3rd quarter with a 14-3 lead over the Jacksonville Jaguars. That lead got whittled down until Jacksonville was ahead 15-14. Back-to-back interceptions from Carson Wentz gave the Jaguars the momentum at the end of the game, but Washington was not done yet. Wentz scored two TDs to put the Commanders back on top 28-22 with less than 2 minutes left. Washington’s defense got pressure on Trevor Lawrence all day, and that led to a game-sealing INT to Darrick Forrest.

3rd Quarter

Antonio Gibson

The play-action fake to Samuel off this is gonna be fun later on pic.twitter.com/yBQkGR9DC0 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022

Travon Walker’s first NFL sack

The NFL's #1 pick Travon Walker beats RT Sam Cosmi and the Jags have their first sack for the day.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/nnDDPvjoOR — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022

Cosmi beat by Walker on the edge here. Walker with a good jump and combines it with a cross chop from his inside arm which chops down Cosmi's outside arm. Cosmi then on the backfoot and can't recover pic.twitter.com/sAgShqqv4m — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022

Deep shot to Christian Kirk

No safety help over the top on this deep pass from the Jags.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/XLtFbKSq9B — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022

Touchdown and failed 2 point conversion

Touchdown Jacksonville. Thanks in part to a 49-yard pass to Christian Kirk from Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars close the gap with a three-yard touchdown to James Robinson. After a failed two-point conversion, the score is now WAS 14, JAX 9 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 11, 2022

Jags TD with a PA fake on the goalline. RB works out to flat. Holcomb signals outside for someone to pick up the back, but Butler gets caught on the WR and can't get out there pic.twitter.com/RG4wTlmZiF — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022

Darrick Forrest again

Darrick Forrest having a GAME.



Breaks up the 2pt attempt for Jacksonville and it's a 14-9 ball-game.#HTTC | @_Dfoe5 pic.twitter.com/oUw9NEaPdZ — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022

John Bates drop

Another mesh concept on 3rd and short. Bates runs into traffic and bounces back inside. Wentz delivers the throw but Bates can't make the grab pic.twitter.com/aemASjOgS3 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022

Jags moving the ball

#Commanders bring a blitz off the right side of the line on 3rd and long. Lawrence shows great poise to wait for his WR to get to the chains and deliver the throw before getting hit. Conversion pic.twitter.com/2p3R99Mdw0 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022

Darrick Forrest penalty

Darrick Forrest flagged for unnecessary roughness on this play.



I don't see it, folks.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/WHxhuaqpUp — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022

S Darrick Forrest is in the medical tent after a helmet-to-helmet hit. Jeremy Reaves is in alongside Bobby McCain. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 11, 2022

Held to a FG

Another field goal for Jacksonville. After a broken up pass by Daron Payne, the Jaguars finish up the drive with a 43-yard kick. The score is now WAS 14, JAX 12 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 11, 2022

Jon Allen with a typical strong rush on 3rd nad 6, but DT partner Daron Payne is the one that gets his hand up and tips the ball to force it incomplete. #Commanders pic.twitter.com/WJtwRM6Msh — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022

Free play

Carson Wentz sees a flag on the field at the snap and fires deep. The pass was intercepted but doesn't matter since the Jags jumped offsides. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 11, 2022

Avoid the sack

Wentz does a great job avoiding the sack and then finding his checkdown. Gibson follows up with a nice play to pick up the first down pic.twitter.com/z2N4RnenBf — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022

4th Quarter

Carson Wentz INT

Wentz locks on to Dotson early, stares it down and is perhaps slightly late with the throw. Allows DB playing off to drive down on the throw and intercept it. pic.twitter.com/K9CAAWw8Io — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022

Casey Toohill

The Commanders want this called as a fumble, and I think it's 50/50.



The refs rule it an incomplete (and intentional grounding) pass.



Rivera challenges the call.



What do you think?#HTTC pic.twitter.com/lttuKhIQRa — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022

Rivera was seen telling the refs "he's pulling it back" - that Lawrence was trying to tuck it back in, not throw it.



Refs don't buy that. Jaguars ball. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) September 11, 2022

DaRon Payne swat

Daron Payne gets his hands up and bats the 3rd down pass attempt.#HTTC | @94yne pic.twitter.com/okRjyxPTJ2 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022

Another FG gives the Jags the lead

Jacksonville takes the lead. The Jaguars capitalize on an INT by Wentz and move 19 yards down the field for a 44-yard field goal. The score: JAX 15, WAS 14 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 11, 2022

Travon Walker INT

Wentz follows up his INT with another INT but holy shit what a play by Walker pic.twitter.com/fJTsHMokP8 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022

I know its painful for #Commanders fans, but this INT by Walker was crazy good pic.twitter.com/IvU9qMb8Fz — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022

Jags extend their lead

Carson Wentz throws his second pick in as many drives.



Next play, James Robinson runs into the end zone.



Jags 22-14.



So... — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 11, 2022

Logan Thomas

A big gain to TE Logan Thomas on 3rd and 8.



Plenty of football left. Can Wentz and the Commanders pull off the come back?#HTTC pic.twitter.com/YlqFHR9Wpj — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022

Terry McLaurin TD

Wentz and McLaurin will be the foundation on which the 2022 season is built, one way or another. pic.twitter.com/XGFgi6RB1u — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022

All-22 of the McLaurin TD. Wentz pump fake appears to get the safety to work inside, then just a great throw to McLaurin on the outside before the safety can get back outside. #Commanders pic.twitter.com/mDtzEoPngf — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022

Failed 2 Point conversion

The 2pt attempt fails with Wentz sacked and the OL giving up a penalty just for added flavor. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/SAqAyUSirc — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022

Drive-killing sack

All four defensive linemen got a hand on Trevor Lawrence on that sack.



What a team effort.



Jacksonville forced to punt.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/wn3Ad9z3Qm — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022

Daron Payne has seen this quick set from Brandon Scherff before. Beat it quickly and works past Scherff for a sack on 3rd down pic.twitter.com/OSqucroOi5 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022

Andrew Norwell is getting handsy

Andrew Norwell has been flagged for hands to the face twice in this game now.



Something to watch because penalties like that can kill offensive drives.#HTTC — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022

Curtis Samuel in traffic

Curtis Samuel with the TOUGH catch in double-coverage over the middle.#HTTC | @CurtisSamuel4__ pic.twitter.com/zpSIkcGtzW — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022

Another high throw

That's probably the seventh or eighth really not good throw from Carson Wentz today.



Gotta be more consistent. Can't miss open shots as much as he does. #Commanders — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) September 11, 2022

Jahan Dotson’s 2nd TD

TOUCHDOWN COMMANDERS



WHAT STONES FROM WENTZ TO FIRE THAT BALL IN TO JAHAN DOTSON.



THE ROOKIE COMES UP HUGE IN HIS FIRST EVER GAME.



COMMANDERS TAKE THE LEAD WITH LESS THAN 2 MINS REMAINING.



ALL CAPS! LETS GO!#HTTC | @JahanDotson @cj_wentz pic.twitter.com/iW7zpBEZ1R — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022

Yo this rookie is the real deal



FOX | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/6dHneR0vy4 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 11, 2022

Really nice route by Jahan Dotson on the out-and-up, then tracks the ball fantastically well and shows off his great hands to pull in a critical catch for a TD pic.twitter.com/penSHfeglX — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022

Two point conversion

Jonathan Allen

Jon Allen is down. Not good — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 11, 2022

Another penalty

Bobby McCain flagged for DPI.



It was INCREDIBLY soft. pic.twitter.com/oglSKFLjI9 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022

Darrick Forrest INT

Lovely footwork from Forrest to confirm the INT, too.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/OoCGcQFnyv — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022

Lawrence pulls a Wentz special, scrambling around under pressure and just launching it deep. Darrick Forrest caps off a very nice game with an INT to seal the game for the #Commanders pic.twitter.com/OJfrnJkLPA — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022

Trai Turner gets the defense to jump