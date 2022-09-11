 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Washington has a 14-3 lead over the Jaguars going into the 2nd Half

By Scott Jennings
Jacksonville Jaguars v Washington Commanders Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders held the Jaguars to a FG on their first drive(and in the 1st half) and were able to score TDs on their first two drives. Washington’s defense has been bringing a lot of pressure on second-year QB Trevor Lawrence, and they got help from a Travis Etienne dropped TD in the first quarter. Penalties have been an issue in the first half, wiping out a big Jamin Davis sack, and keeping Jacksonville’s final drive alive.

1st quarter

Win the coin toss & Defer

Penalties on the first 3 plays

Big gain on the ground

Held to a field goal

Dax Milne gets the first return

A little high

Scott Turner giving Wentz options

Big play Armani Rogers

Big play Antonio Gibson

Touchdown Curtis Samuel

Phidarian Mathis carted off the field

3rd down defense

Under pressure

Jonathan Allen sack

That didn’t work

Curtis Samuel has moves

2nd Quarter

Terry McLaurin sighting

Wentz making plays under pressure

Wes Schweitzer injured

Roughing the passer

Jahan Dotson TD

Lawrence misses

Saahdiq Charles sighting

Penalties adding up

Darrick Forrest making plays

Who’s covering him?

Cole Holcomb helps Lawrence get out of bounds

More pressure on Lawrence

Dropped TD

Antonio Gibson creates some space

J.D. McKissic is still here

Curtis Samuel fumble

Darrick Forrest hitstick

Darrick Forrest breaks up the pass in the end zone

Jags miss the FG attempt

