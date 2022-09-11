Washington has a 14-3 lead over the Jaguars going into the 2nd Half

The Washington Commanders held the Jaguars to a FG on their first drive(and in the 1st half) and were able to score TDs on their first two drives. Washington’s defense has been bringing a lot of pressure on second-year QB Trevor Lawrence, and they got help from a Travis Etienne dropped TD in the first quarter. Penalties have been an issue in the first half, wiping out a big Jamin Davis sack, and keeping Jacksonville’s final drive alive.

1st quarter

Win the coin toss & Defer

Washington's coin-toss captains: DT Jon Allen, WR Terry McLaurin, P Tress Way.



Commanders wins the toss and defers to the second half. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 11, 2022

Penalties on the first 3 plays

William Jackson III had a penalty-filled debut campaign with Washington, and on his first snap in 2022 he gets flagged for illegal contact — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 11, 2022

And then Washington was like, 'watch this' ... Commanders flagged for holding. https://t.co/nvpd55Zojl — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 11, 2022

Big gain on the ground

#Commanders attempt a stunt up front with Jon Allen and Daron Payne on the inside, ends up creating a big hole for the back to cut into pic.twitter.com/PGRoh3LYep — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022

Held to a field goal

Good pressure there on thrid-and-12. Trevor Lawrence had Christian Kirk open, but couldn't see him because he had to force the throw early. After a shaky first drive, Washington's defense bends but doesn't break. 3-0 Jags. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 11, 2022

Field goal for Jacksonville. The Jaguars go 60 yards in six plays and get stopped at the 14-yard line. Washington allowed a few big plays at the start of the drive but held strong in the red zone. The score: JAX 3, WAS 0 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 11, 2022

Dax Milne gets the first return

Dax Milne back for the kick return. Antonio Gibson not out there for special teams. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 11, 2022

A little high

Wentz a bit late and sails his throw to a wide open Dotson. Not a great start for the #Commanders pic.twitter.com/Rxcj7UWfc7 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022

Scott Turner giving Wentz options

Love this formation from Scott Turner - 4 WR bunch results in a first down catch and run from WR Curtis Samuel.



The 1st Carson Wentz completion for the Commanders.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/3qzwVxmB7P — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022

Big play Armani Rogers

KPI TO WATCH - WHICH TE EMERGES BEHIND LOGAN THOMAS?



Well, advantage Armani Rogers with this nice catch and run!#HTTC pic.twitter.com/eObVbfWPgY — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022

Big play Antonio Gibson

Another very nice design by Scott Turner. RB Sail with 2 RBs in the backfield. Gibson runs the sail, Wentz finds him with a nice ball for a big gain #Commanders pic.twitter.com/7eI2Rz3695 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022

Touchdown Curtis Samuel

The first TD of the Commanders era goes to @CurtisSamuel4__



FOX | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/rXzoieN3ZZ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 11, 2022

Phidarian Mathis carted off the field

Mathis leaves the field. pic.twitter.com/6KzV9bhlkO — John Keim (@john_keim) September 11, 2022

DT Phildarian Mathis has a knee injury and is questionable to return. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 11, 2022

3rd down defense

3rd down and the Jags manage to get a shallow cross vs man coverage. Hard for a CB playing outside to run with a shallow cross without any inside help. Jackson couldn't keep up and Jags convert pic.twitter.com/SrbFmYmcRT — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022

Under pressure

Blitz off the side sees Ben St. Juste right up in Trevor Lawrence's face, resulting in the incompletion.



Results in an intentional grounding flag.



This crowd is LOUD. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/B14HKMt7VR — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022

Jonathan Allen sack

SACK!



Jon Allen brings down Trevor Lawrence on 3rd down to get the defense off the field!



And this Commanders home crowd loves it. Loud and proud, today!#HTTC pic.twitter.com/i6LGpFmGdI — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022

That didn’t work

Can go ahead and get rid of this play from the playsheet. pic.twitter.com/4R4mvC5jcX — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022

Curtis Samuel has moves

ATTENTION NFL:



Curtis Samuel is healthy.



Repeat: Curtis Samuel is HEALTHY.



Ooooh boy there he hoes.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/iygEstecZ2 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022

That's the end of the first quarter. Washington leads 7-3 and the star is clearly Curtis Samuel. Five targets, five catches for 48 yards and a TD — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 11, 2022

2nd Quarter

Terry McLaurin sighting

Terry McLaurin feeling left out with all the attention Samuel is getting, decided to make his own play to open up the 2nd Q pic.twitter.com/aPUcvq2tK0 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022

Wentz making plays under pressure

Savvy veteran confidence from Wentz here. Saw the blitz coming but hanged in there and got the ball out for a completion.#HTTC @cj_wentz pic.twitter.com/ZQFKD4SD6Z — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022

Wes Schweitzer injured

Wes Schweitzer limped off the field; Trai Turner now at RG. — John Keim (@john_keim) September 11, 2022

Schweitzer has a hamstring injury; return is questionable — John Keim (@john_keim) September 11, 2022

Roughing the passer

Carson Wentz is dumped late and it's roughing the passer.



Commanders with a fresh set of down in the red zone.#HTTC @cj_wentz pic.twitter.com/cbydjipUoC — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022

Jahan Dotson TD

Jahan Dotson's first catch in the NFL is a touchdown! Nice PA fake to clear the field, Dotson runs a nice route to break free inside and Wentz finds him in the back of the end zone for a #Commadners TD pic.twitter.com/AkJtHBqU6s — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022

Let's get some more angles because this was pretty.



Pretty route. Pretty throw. Pretty catch.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/aCL1pB2yvt — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022

he's holding on to that one



FOX | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/gwocTuvuzV — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 11, 2022

Lawrence misses

Looks like William Jackson might have gotten beat on a double move by Jones on the out-and-up. Fortunately for Washington, Lawrence can't quite put the ball in the right spot and ball falls incomplete pic.twitter.com/GrdLNKEtsw — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022

Saahdiq Charles sighting

Saahdiq Charles in a left guard while Andrew Norwell is standing on the sideline. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 11, 2022

Penalties adding up

Jamin Davis sacks Lawrence on third down... but illegal contact penalty on Kendall Fuller gives Jags automatic first down. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 11, 2022

This was called DPI on Kendall Fuller.



I don't know. What do y'all think?#HTTC pic.twitter.com/Hv10MX5pUl — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022

Darrick Forrest making plays

Safety Darrick Forrest just saved a TD with this tackle.#HTTC @_Dfoe5 pic.twitter.com/rgyKqbv7MQ — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022

Who’s covering him?

Nobody carried the RB up the seam, looks like a coverage mix up for Washington pic.twitter.com/Rb63GAhtjv — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022

Cole Holcomb helps Lawrence get out of bounds

More pressure on Lawrence

On 3rd and goal, #Commanders send a big blitz with safety Bobby McCain rushing free to pressure Lawrence, causing him to miss the throw pic.twitter.com/9dOUah62pO — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022

Dropped TD

Etienne leaks out to the flat and is wide open for an easy TD, but can't pull in the catch from Lawrence and the Commanders survive on 4th and goal. pic.twitter.com/AP6jbOvCe7 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022

Antonio Gibson creates some space

Antonio Gibson hit this hole with authority and gives the Commanders offense some breathing room.#HTTC @AntonioGibson14 pic.twitter.com/tYAmdJvkV2 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022

J.D. McKissic is still here

Don't forget about J.D. McKissic out of the backfield pic.twitter.com/6t5j5KuKvf — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022

Curtis Samuel fumble

Curtis Samuel fumbles the ball and the Jags recover.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/ND6YwIORxs — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022

Darrick Forrest hitstick

BOOM!



Safety Darrick Forrest with the HUGE hit to force the fumble, but it bounces out of bounds.#HTTC | @_Dfoe5 pic.twitter.com/TGmiBR94G5 — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022

Another look at the Forrest hit #Commanders pic.twitter.com/IvnCMBHWRq — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022

Darrick Forrest breaks up the pass in the end zone

Back to back huge plays from Darrick Forrest!



Breaks up the pass in the endzone to bring up 4th down for the Jags!#HTTC | @_Dfoe5 pic.twitter.com/4ksmzcEg2J — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022

Jags miss the FG attempt