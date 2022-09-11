Washington has a 14-3 lead over the Jaguars going into the 2nd Half

The Washington Commanders held the Jaguars to a FG on their first drive(and in the 1st half) and were able to score TDs on their first two drives. Washington’s defense has been bringing a lot of pressure on second-year QB Trevor Lawrence, and they got help from a Travis Etienne dropped TD in the first quarter. Penalties have been an issue in the first half, wiping out a big Jamin Davis sack, and keeping Jacksonville’s final drive alive.
1st quarter
Win the coin toss & Defer
Washington's coin-toss captains: DT Jon Allen, WR Terry McLaurin, P Tress Way.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) September 11, 2022
Commanders wins the toss and defers to the second half.
Penalties on the first 3 plays
William Jackson III had a penalty-filled debut campaign with Washington, and on his first snap in 2022 he gets flagged for illegal contact— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) September 11, 2022
And then Washington was like, 'watch this' ... Commanders flagged for holding. https://t.co/nvpd55Zojl— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 11, 2022
Big gain on the ground
#Commanders attempt a stunt up front with Jon Allen and Daron Payne on the inside, ends up creating a big hole for the back to cut into pic.twitter.com/PGRoh3LYep— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022
Held to a field goal
Good pressure there on thrid-and-12. Trevor Lawrence had Christian Kirk open, but couldn't see him because he had to force the throw early. After a shaky first drive, Washington's defense bends but doesn't break. 3-0 Jags.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 11, 2022
Field goal for Jacksonville. The Jaguars go 60 yards in six plays and get stopped at the 14-yard line. Washington allowed a few big plays at the start of the drive but held strong in the red zone. The score: JAX 3, WAS 0— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 11, 2022
Dax Milne gets the first return
Dax Milne back for the kick return. Antonio Gibson not out there for special teams.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 11, 2022
A little high
Wentz a bit late and sails his throw to a wide open Dotson. Not a great start for the #Commanders pic.twitter.com/Rxcj7UWfc7— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022
Scott Turner giving Wentz options
Love this formation from Scott Turner - 4 WR bunch results in a first down catch and run from WR Curtis Samuel.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022
The 1st Carson Wentz completion for the Commanders.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/3qzwVxmB7P
Big play Armani Rogers
KPI TO WATCH - WHICH TE EMERGES BEHIND LOGAN THOMAS?— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022
Well, advantage Armani Rogers with this nice catch and run!#HTTC pic.twitter.com/eObVbfWPgY
Big play Antonio Gibson
Another very nice design by Scott Turner. RB Sail with 2 RBs in the backfield. Gibson runs the sail, Wentz finds him with a nice ball for a big gain #Commanders pic.twitter.com/7eI2Rz3695— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022
Touchdown Curtis Samuel
The first TD of the Commanders era goes to @CurtisSamuel4__— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 11, 2022
FOX | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/rXzoieN3ZZ
Phidarian Mathis carted off the field
Mathis leaves the field. pic.twitter.com/6KzV9bhlkO— John Keim (@john_keim) September 11, 2022
DT Phildarian Mathis has a knee injury and is questionable to return.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 11, 2022
3rd down defense
3rd down and the Jags manage to get a shallow cross vs man coverage. Hard for a CB playing outside to run with a shallow cross without any inside help. Jackson couldn't keep up and Jags convert pic.twitter.com/SrbFmYmcRT— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022
Under pressure
Blitz off the side sees Ben St. Juste right up in Trevor Lawrence's face, resulting in the incompletion.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022
Results in an intentional grounding flag.
This crowd is LOUD. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/B14HKMt7VR
Jonathan Allen sack
SACK!— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022
Jon Allen brings down Trevor Lawrence on 3rd down to get the defense off the field!
And this Commanders home crowd loves it. Loud and proud, today!#HTTC pic.twitter.com/i6LGpFmGdI
That didn’t work
Can go ahead and get rid of this play from the playsheet. pic.twitter.com/4R4mvC5jcX— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022
Curtis Samuel has moves
JUKED.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022
Curtis Samuel looks healthy, y'all!#HTTC pic.twitter.com/KzCsWAWfTJ
ATTENTION NFL:— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022
Curtis Samuel is healthy.
Repeat: Curtis Samuel is HEALTHY.
Ooooh boy there he hoes.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/iygEstecZ2
That's the end of the first quarter. Washington leads 7-3 and the star is clearly Curtis Samuel. Five targets, five catches for 48 yards and a TD— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) September 11, 2022
2nd Quarter
Terry McLaurin sighting
Terry McLaurin feeling left out with all the attention Samuel is getting, decided to make his own play to open up the 2nd Q pic.twitter.com/aPUcvq2tK0— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022
Wentz making plays under pressure
Savvy veteran confidence from Wentz here. Saw the blitz coming but hanged in there and got the ball out for a completion.#HTTC @cj_wentz pic.twitter.com/ZQFKD4SD6Z— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022
Wes Schweitzer injured
Wes Schweitzer limped off the field; Trai Turner now at RG.— John Keim (@john_keim) September 11, 2022
Schweitzer has a hamstring injury; return is questionable— John Keim (@john_keim) September 11, 2022
Roughing the passer
Carson Wentz is dumped late and it's roughing the passer.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022
Commanders with a fresh set of down in the red zone.#HTTC @cj_wentz pic.twitter.com/cbydjipUoC
Jahan Dotson TD
Jahan Dotson's first catch in the NFL is a touchdown! Nice PA fake to clear the field, Dotson runs a nice route to break free inside and Wentz finds him in the back of the end zone for a #Commadners TD pic.twitter.com/AkJtHBqU6s— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022
Let's get some more angles because this was pretty.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022
Pretty route. Pretty throw. Pretty catch.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/aCL1pB2yvt
he's holding on to that one— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 11, 2022
FOX | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/gwocTuvuzV
Lawrence misses
Looks like William Jackson might have gotten beat on a double move by Jones on the out-and-up. Fortunately for Washington, Lawrence can't quite put the ball in the right spot and ball falls incomplete pic.twitter.com/GrdLNKEtsw— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022
Saahdiq Charles sighting
Saahdiq Charles in a left guard while Andrew Norwell is standing on the sideline.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 11, 2022
Penalties adding up
Jamin Davis sacks Lawrence on third down... but illegal contact penalty on Kendall Fuller gives Jags automatic first down.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 11, 2022
This was called DPI on Kendall Fuller.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022
I don't know. What do y'all think?#HTTC pic.twitter.com/Hv10MX5pUl
Darrick Forrest making plays
Safety Darrick Forrest just saved a TD with this tackle.#HTTC @_Dfoe5 pic.twitter.com/rgyKqbv7MQ— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022
Who’s covering him?
Nobody carried the RB up the seam, looks like a coverage mix up for Washington pic.twitter.com/Rb63GAhtjv— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022
Cole Holcomb helps Lawrence get out of bounds
Cole Holcomb hit stick on Trevor Lawrence.— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022
BAM.#HTTC @ColeHolcomb_ pic.twitter.com/acnYNlUtfg
More pressure on Lawrence
On 3rd and goal, #Commanders send a big blitz with safety Bobby McCain rushing free to pressure Lawrence, causing him to miss the throw pic.twitter.com/9dOUah62pO— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022
Dropped TD
Etienne leaks out to the flat and is wide open for an easy TD, but can't pull in the catch from Lawrence and the Commanders survive on 4th and goal. pic.twitter.com/AP6jbOvCe7— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022
Antonio Gibson creates some space
Antonio Gibson hit this hole with authority and gives the Commanders offense some breathing room.#HTTC @AntonioGibson14 pic.twitter.com/tYAmdJvkV2— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022
J.D. McKissic is still here
Don't forget about J.D. McKissic out of the backfield pic.twitter.com/6t5j5KuKvf— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022
Curtis Samuel fumble
Curtis Samuel fumbles the ball and the Jags recover.#HTTC pic.twitter.com/ND6YwIORxs— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022
Darrick Forrest hitstick
BOOM!— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022
Safety Darrick Forrest with the HUGE hit to force the fumble, but it bounces out of bounds.#HTTC | @_Dfoe5 pic.twitter.com/TGmiBR94G5
Another look at the Forrest hit #Commanders pic.twitter.com/IvnCMBHWRq— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) September 11, 2022
Darrick Forrest breaks up the pass in the end zone
Back to back huge plays from Darrick Forrest!— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) September 11, 2022
Breaks up the pass in the endzone to bring up 4th down for the Jags!#HTTC | @_Dfoe5 pic.twitter.com/4ksmzcEg2J
Jags miss the FG attempt
Defense holds after the Samuel fumble, and Patterson hits the upright from 37. Washington dodges another one. 14-3 lead heading into the locker room— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) September 11, 2022
