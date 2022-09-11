Week 1 NFL Picks: Hogs Haven writers make picks for every game

Hogs Haven staff will be making picks every week of the 2022-23 season, and we’ll be tracking every writer’s performance as we try to predict the future. SB Nation has partnered with Tallysight to make this easy for us to write, and easy for you to read and follow. We are also partnered with DraftKings Sportsbook to provide all the odds you’ll need to bet on games this season.

We started off the NFL season on Thursday night with a game between the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams and the team that a lot of people are picking to win the Lombardi trophy this year, the Buffalo Bills.

Four writers made picks on the moneyline with only one (me) picking the Buffalo Bills to win the game straight up. The crew did a little better picking the spread, with 4 out of 6 taking the Bills who were favored by 2 1⁄ 2 as the away team. Only two writers put a pick in for the over/under (52) and both took the over on a game that ended with a 31-10 score.

This week there are a few teams that everyone agrees will win on the moneyline. Hogs Haven writers all like the Ravens, Commanders, Eagles, Bengals, 49ers, Chiefs, Chargers, Titans, and Broncos to win outright this week. The Ravens, 49ers, Chargers, and Titans are also unanimous picks to cover the spread this week.