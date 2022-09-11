NFL 2022 Week 1: Washington Commanders vs Jacksonville Jaguars 4th Quarter

The 2022 season kicked off with the Buffalo Bills beating the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10. Now it’s time for the Washington Xommanders to start their season with a home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Washington opened as 4 point favorites, but that line has gone down to 2 1/2 points.

The Jaguars are now coaches by former Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Peterson who was hired to turn around a team that has "warned" the #1 ploverall pick in the draft two years in a row and had a disastrous year under Urban Meyer last season. New Washington QB1 Carson Wentz has a lot of history with Peterson and is looking for a big win over his former coach to start his new life in Washington.

Injury Report

Washington Commanders vs Jacksonville Jaguars Friday Injury Report https://t.co/x5BrfY4Jmk — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) September 9, 2022

Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) vs Washington Commanders (0-0)

Date/Time: Sunday, Sep. 11 | 1 p.m. ET

Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD

TELEVISION: FOX

Chris Meyers (play-by-play)

Robert Smith (analyst)

(via 506sports)

RADIO: Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Washington: Sirius 121, XM/SXM 233, Internet 831

Los Angeles: Sirius 103, XM/SXM 388, Internet 814

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

DraftKings odds: Washington -2 1/2, O/U 44

Prediction: Washington 24 - Jaguars 23

Enemy Blog: Big Cat Country

