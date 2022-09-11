NFL 2022 Week 1: Washington Commanders vs Jacksonville Jaguars 3rd Quarter

The 2022 season kicked off with the Buffalo Bills beating the defending Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10. Now it’s time for the Washington Xommanders to start their season with a home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Washington opened as 4 point favorites, but that line has gone down to 2 1/2 points.
The Jaguars are now coaches by former Philadelphia Eagles Head Coach Doug Peterson who was hired to turn around a team that has "warned" the #1 ploverall pick in the draft two years in a row and had a disastrous year under Urban Meyer last season. New Washington QB1 Carson Wentz has a lot of history with Peterson and is looking for a big win over his former coach to start his new life in Washington.
Injury Report
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/QoR1p3xLGJ— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) September 9, 2022
Washington Commanders vs Jacksonville Jaguars Friday Injury Report https://t.co/x5BrfY4Jmk— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) September 9, 2022
Matchup: Jacksonville Jaguars (0-0) vs Washington Commanders (0-0)
Date/Time: Sunday, Sep. 11 | 1 p.m. ET
Location: FedEx Field | Landover, MD
TELEVISION: FOX
Chris Meyers (play-by-play)
Robert Smith (analyst)
(via 506sports)
RADIO: Washington Radio Network
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
London Fletcher (analysis)
Sirius XM NFL
Washington: Sirius 121, XM/SXM 233, Internet 831
Los Angeles: Sirius 103, XM/SXM 388, Internet 814
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV
DraftKings odds: Washington -2 1/2, O/U 44
Prediction: Washington 24 - Jaguars 23
Enemy Blog: Big Cat Country
