Washington Commanders vs Jacksonville Jaguars Inactives

The Washington Commanders released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday and ruled starting safety Kam Curl out. TEs Logan Thomas and Cole Turner were both listed as questionable. It was reported last night that Thomas would be active, while Turner sat out to get another week of practice in before joining the active lineup.

The other 3 inactives are all rookies. qB Sam Howell is Washington's #3 and is not expected to be active this year unless there is an injury. Chris Paul was a 7th round pick who will continue to develop this year. Tariq Castro-Fields was claimed on waivers from the 49ers after roster cuts and won't see the field today.

Washington Inactives

Week 1 inactives #JAXvsWAS — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 11, 2022

Jaguars Inactives